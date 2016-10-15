GIRLS TENNIS: Bemidji's Kelm wins section singles title

The Bemidji High School junior remains unbeaten on the season after racking up three straight victories to win the singles crown.

Kelm beat Kate Inderieden of St. Cloud Tech in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-2, setting up a semifinal match with Willmar’s Cayle Hovland. The Lumberjack overcame a first set loss of 6-7 (4) to sweep the final two sets by scores of 6-0.

“When she dropped the first set, it was also the first set she has lost this year, which is pretty amazing,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “And that could have caused problems for a lot of players but she put that aside and came back and played much better in the second and third sets to move on to the finals.”

The win advanced Kelm to the final where she met St. Cloud Tech’s Ashley Tarrolly. Kelm won the first set 6-0 and took a 4-0 lead in the second only for Tarrolly to tie it at 5-all. Kelm regrouped and took the final two games to win 7-5, clinching the section championship.

“It was great to see Abbie finish strong and walk away with the title,” Fodness said. “She puts a tremendous amount of work into the game and it paid off for her today.”

Kelm will now compete in the individual state tournament Oct. 27-28 at the Baseline Tennis Club on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Laura Palmer was also in action for the Jacks in the tournament. The junior lost in the quarterfinals to Hovland 6-2, 6-3.

“Laura was a bit nervous to start her match but then settled in and played better and better as she went,” Fodness said. “She gained a lot of valuable experience that will help her next year in this type of tournament.”