BOYS SOCCER: Records fall in Jacks playoff win

The win is the 16th of the season for the Lumberjacks, which breaks the program record for most in a season. Sixteen was also a lucky number for Brandon Wright, as the senior equalled the mark for most assists in a season. His two assists tied him with Travis Long Voelkner’s 16 in 2007.

It was the varsity newcomer Frider Blunck, a German exchange student, who struck first for BHS off a pass into the box from Ben Hess in the eighth minute to make it 1-0.

Seven minutes later, Silas Hess sent a brilliantly-placed cross into the box and connected with Linaes Whiting’s foot for a 2-0 lead.

In the 21st minute, Leo Spry slid a ball to Ben Hess running toward net to put the Jacks up 3-0 before halftime.

Blunck, who scored twice after being called up from JV Thursday, scored his second goal of the match seven minutes into the second half.

“It’s tough coming in from the outside, not playing with these guys all year long,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “He understands the game very, very well and he has decent talent so he’s able to fit in.”

Wright fed the ball to Spry, who already broke Bemidji’s single season goals record earlier this year, for two consecutive strikes in the 53rd and 65th minutes to tie the assists record.

The Jacks will host Sartell-St. Stephen, who beat St. Cloud Apollo 4-3 in overtime Saturday, in a Section 8A semifinal Tuesday. Bemidji beat the Sabres 1-0 at Sartell on Oct. 1.

“We know they're a talented team, they’re a fast team,” Toward said of Sartell. “We know there are holes in there that we can hopefully take care of and breakdown. But it’s going to be like most semifinal games where it’s going to be few chances created and who ever takes advantage of those chances will wind up coming out on top.”

Tuesday’s game will be at 7:15 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 6, East Grand Forks 0

BHS 3 3 -- 6

EGF 0 0 -- 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Blunck, B. Hess ast) 8’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, S. Hess ast) 15’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (B. Hess, Spry ast) 21’, 3-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Blunck, B. Hess ast) 47’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Wright ast) 53’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Wright ast) 65’, 6-0 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Laakso 2; EGF, Felch 8