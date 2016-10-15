GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks eliminated in section semis

The Royals pulled off the upset with a strong defense that didn’t allow a shot on goal all game.

“I think we played alright,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “It was just a pretty frustrating game. It didn’t quite feel like our game.”

BHS goalkeeper Laura Bieberdorf kept it scoreless early, getting back-to-back spectacular saves in the fifth minute to keep Rogers off the board.

But Claire Swan finally opened the scoring in the 15th minute, putting the Royals up 1-0. Neither Bieberdorf nor the Bemidji defense could clear away a corner kick, and Swan buried a shot to cap off the chaotic sequence.

The Royals kept up the persistent pressure in the half as the Lumberjacks failed to turn an opportunity into a shot within the first 40 minutes.

Felecia Smith doubled the Rogers lead in the 58th minute, finishing a free kick by firing it past Bieberdorf.

And Isabel Quintavalle put the game on ice in the 67th minute, shooting up and over and finding the back of the net for a 3-0 score.

The Jacks desperately tried to mount a comeback, but the clock ran out on Bemidji’s season.

“We didn’t feel like we were super outplayed,” Larsen said. “They just had a respectable defense… It wasn’t anything fluky. They’re a respectable team.”

BHS finishes the season 13-2-1 and will lose four seniors: Bieberdorf, Lydia Bitter, Rachael Holm and Hannah Willford.

“The entire journey this year was amazing,” said Larsen. He said that the season was about more than just soccer. “That’s what (these girls) will take away from it.”

Rogers 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 -- 0

RHS 1 2 -- 3

First half: RHS GOAL (Swan) 15’, 1-0 RHS.

Second half: RHS GOAL (F. Smith) 58’, 2-0 RHS; RHS GOAL (Quintavalle) 67’, 3-0 RHS.

Saves: BHS, Bieberdorf 4; RHS, Lehrke 0.