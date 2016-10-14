FOOTBALL: Jacks unable to find footing in loss

“We didn’t sustain anything offensively and we gave too many opportunities to Moorhead because of that,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “They had the ball quite a bit more than we did because of our lack of execution offensively.”

On their opening drive, a 30-yard run by Otis Weah and a facemask call got the Spuds (4-3) into the redzone. Weah hauled across the right side for a 12-yard touchdown that put Moorhead 6-0 up early.

The Lumberjacks (1-6) were unable to get anything going on offense to give the ball back to the Spuds late in the opening quarter. Leante Baldwin took a handoff for Moorhead and sprinted to a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left in the first. Weah carried in the two-point conversion attempt to make it a 14-0 game.

The BHS defense put some pressure on the Spuds in the second quarter. On 3rd-and-9, Moorhead quarterback Bailey Life fumbled the snap and got off a stumbling pass that landed in the hands of cornerback Lumberjacks Ryan Bieberdorf.

The turnover put the ball at Moorhead’s 45 but a botched handoff returned possession to the visitors just two plays later.

That turnover came back to haunt Bemidji.

Carter Howell’s 28-yard reception set up Sam Grove’s three-yard rushing touchdown to give the Spuds a 21-0 lead with 4:14 left in the half.

Moorhead marched down the field on the opening drive of the second half as Life connected with Mitch McKaig for a 39-yard touchdown reception across the middle.

The Spuds took a 35-0 lead on the following drive after a 30-yard touchdown pass to Howell midway through the third.

Ben McDonald returned a Moorhead fumble 38 yards for the score on the first play of the fourth to prevent the shutout.

Riley Shock sprinted 38 yards for the score midway through the fourth that made it 42-7.

Zak Justice capped the game off with his two-yard run that brought the game to its final score of 42-14.

Bemidji totalled 176 yards on offense, all but three on the ground. Ethan Bush led the team with 68 yards rushing.

Of Moorhead’s 420 total offensive yards, 254 were on the ground with Weah recording a team-high 80 yards and a touchdown while Grove scored two touchdowns on 35 rushing yards. Life threw for 166 yards and a touchdown.

The Jacks will travel to Brainerd for their regular season finale at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Moorhead 42, Bemidji 14

MHS 14 7 14 7 -- 42

BHS 0 0 0 14 -- 14