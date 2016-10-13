BOYS SOCCER: Strong second half propels Jacks

The top-seeded Lumberjacks (15-2) were held scoreless in the first half despite dominating possession due to the No. 8 Otters (2-15) parking the bus defensively in the 18-yard box.

BHS regrouped at halftime and broke through for four goals in five minutes early in the second half.

“The first half they frustrated us, they kept packing it in and put a bunch of guys behind us,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “We knew that was what were going to expect and we had a hard time countering it. We got a chance to talk to them at halftime and obviously things changed after our conversation.”

Leo Spry scored on a through ball into the box from Aspen Galdamez in the 43rd minute for the Jacks’ first goal.

Minutes later, BHS scored three straight goals in about two minutes to put the game out of reach at 4-0 in the 48th minute. Linaes Whiting scored from the edge of the box and Silas Hess received a feed from Brock Michalicek for a 10-yard strike before Spry headed a ball over goalkeeper Caleb Petersen to end the scoring surge.

With the game in hand, some fresh faces entered for the Jacks and made their presence known. Frider Blunck, a German exchange student, made his varsity debut and scored twice in the final 15 minutes, including a remarkable goal from 45 yards out that caught Petersen off guard in net in the 79th minute.

John Chadwick scored his first varsity goal in the 75th minute off a Michalicek free kick that found the junior at the back post. Hudson Dean capped off the game with his 79th minute goal off a Will Schwindt assist.

The Lumberjacks will now face No. 4 East Grand Forks at home Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bemidji Middle School.

Bemidji 8, Fergus Falls 0

BHS 0 8 -- 8

FF 0 0 -- 0

First half: No scoring

Second half: BHS GOAL (Spry, Galdamez ast) 43’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting) 46’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (S. Hess, Michalicek ast) 47’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry) 48’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Blunck, Michalicek ast) 66’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Chadwick, Michalicek ast) 75’, 6-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Blunck, Helwig ast) 79’, 7-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Dean, Schwindt ast) 79’, 8-0 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Laakso 2 on 2 shots; FF, Petersen 13 on 32 shots