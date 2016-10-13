Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    GIRLS SOCCER: BHS captains lead playoff charge

    By Micah Friez on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:50 p.m.
    Bemidji High School sophomore Kinley Prestegard (15) winds up to kick the soccer ball Thursday during a Section 8AA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Bemidji’s Lindsey Hildenbrand (9) chases down the soccer ball Thursday during a Section 8AA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    BHS sophomore Harper Toward (8) runs down the field with the ball Thursday during a Section 8AA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI -- Senior captains Lydia Bitter and Rachael Holm set the tone for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team to open up its postseason run.

    The duo each scored a goal Thursday night as the Lumberjacks topped St. Cloud Tech 3-0 to begin the Section 8AA playoffs at Chet Anderson Stadium.

    “We all really stepped up tonight,” said Bitter. “Everybody brought that energy to the field. Everybody wanted the win, and we came out with it.”

    The scoring started in the 12th minute when Lindsey Hildenbrand was taken down in the box, giving the Jacks a penalty kick. Holm stepped up to take it, and she buried it for a 1-0 BHS lead.

    The BHS girls soccer team celebrates their first goal Thursday during a Section 8AA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech.

    Bitter stepped up next for a free kick, turning a tough angle from 20 yards out into a goal after the ball slipped through the hands of St. Cloud Tech keeper Hannah Hatling and into the net.

    Bitter’s score gave Bemidji a 2-0 lead, which they took into the break.

    It stood until the 78th minute, when Bitter found Annah Schussman for a late dagger. Schussman received the pass, tapped it to herself around a defender, and beat the diving keeper -- in turn removing any doubts that the Jacks would be moving on in the section tournament.

    “We showed confidence, and we were very happy with the win,” said BHS head coach Logan Larsen.

    The Lumberjacks will continue their playoff push in the semifinals. BHS will face off against Rodgers at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

    “Come section time, that adrenaline just pushes you through each game,” said Bitter. “I think (this win) gives us the confidence to bring it into the next and get another W.”

    Bemidji 3, St. Cloud Tech 0

    BHS  2  1 -- 3

    SCT  0  0 -- 0

    First half: BHS GOAL (Holm) 12’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Bitter) 22’, 2-0 BHS.

    Second half: BHS GOAL (Schussman, Bitter ast) 78’, 3-0 BHS.

    Saves: BHS, Bieberdorf 3; SCT, Hatling 3.

    Explore related topics:sportsLumberjacksprep sportsBemidji High Schoolgirls soccersoccer
    Advertisement