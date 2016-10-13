GIRLS SOCCER: BHS captains lead playoff charge

The duo each scored a goal Thursday night as the Lumberjacks topped St. Cloud Tech 3-0 to begin the Section 8AA playoffs at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“We all really stepped up tonight,” said Bitter. “Everybody brought that energy to the field. Everybody wanted the win, and we came out with it.”

The scoring started in the 12th minute when Lindsey Hildenbrand was taken down in the box, giving the Jacks a penalty kick. Holm stepped up to take it, and she buried it for a 1-0 BHS lead.

Bitter stepped up next for a free kick, turning a tough angle from 20 yards out into a goal after the ball slipped through the hands of St. Cloud Tech keeper Hannah Hatling and into the net.

Bitter’s score gave Bemidji a 2-0 lead, which they took into the break.

It stood until the 78th minute, when Bitter found Annah Schussman for a late dagger. Schussman received the pass, tapped it to herself around a defender, and beat the diving keeper -- in turn removing any doubts that the Jacks would be moving on in the section tournament.

“We showed confidence, and we were very happy with the win,” said BHS head coach Logan Larsen.

The Lumberjacks will continue their playoff push in the semifinals. BHS will face off against Rodgers at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“Come section time, that adrenaline just pushes you through each game,” said Bitter. “I think (this win) gives us the confidence to bring it into the next and get another W.”

Bemidji 3, St. Cloud Tech 0

BHS 2 1 -- 3

SCT 0 0 -- 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Holm) 12’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Bitter) 22’, 2-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Schussman, Bitter ast) 78’, 3-0 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Bieberdorf 3; SCT, Hatling 3.