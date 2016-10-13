FOOTBALL: Jacks take on inexperienced Spuds

The Spuds are not the same team they were a year ago when they advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Moorhead graduated more than 30 players from last year’s squad and enter tonight’s game at 3-3, a far cry from its undefeated regular season of 2015. Those three losses are the most for the program since a 3-5 regular season finish in 2011.

The Jacks lost their previous matchup with the Spuds 42-7 last October at Moorhead. Bemidji has not beaten Moorhead in its last four attempts with its last win coming on opening night in 2011, a 40-13 road triumph.

Quarterback Matt Bye and running back Mike Duginski both graduated and will no longer give Bemidji defenses and fans headaches. Coincidentally, Bye will be handing the ball off to former BHS running back Logan Hatfield in the near future as both are freshmen at Concordia-Moorhead this season.

Under center instead is senior Bailey Life, who has thrown for just 131 yards but also three touchdowns to three different receivers. The signal caller has also rushed for a touchdown.

Three running backs have found the endzone for the Spuds this season with junior Otis Weah accounting for a team-leading three touchdowns and 273 yards.

Tonight is the final home game of the season for the Lumberjacks who are 0-3 at the Chet this season.

Bemidji will close its regular season at Brainerd on Wednesday night.