VOLLEYBALL: BHS defeats Grand Rapids

Bemidji (10-12) narrowly took the first two sets 25-21, 25-23, dropped the third 25-22 and finally put the Thunderhawks (18-7) away in the fourth, 25-19.

The Jacks lost to Grand Rapids in five sets Sept. 22, but according to Colligan, they’ve improved their game since then and added consistency to earn the win this time around.

“We didn’t make a ton of errors,” she said. “Defensively we were able to cover the court well. I thought we played pretty consistent, pretty fired up, and that was fun to see.”

In addition to Wade’s 22 kills, MaKenna Quinn put up 12. Addie Colligan had 45 assists and seven kills, and Grace Naig had four blocks.

The Jacks are back on the court Tuesday, hosting Duluth East at 7 p.m. at Bemidji High School.