After historic seasons, BHS soccer hosts playoff openers

BHS’s Destiny Christofferson (12) runs down the field with the soccer ball during a game against East Grand Forks played earlier this season in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Lumberjacks boys and girls teams have had historic seasons and combined for just three regular season losses.

Now it’s time for the playoffs, as both teams kick off their quest for the state tournament today.

The BHS boys team, the No. 1 seed in the Sub-section 8A tournament, hosts Fergus Falls at 4:30 p.m. today at Bemidji Middle School. The action then shifts to Chet Anderson Stadium at 7:15 p.m., where the BHS girls team hosts St. Cloud Tech in the Section 8AA tournament.

The Lumberjacks’ girls team, which finished the season 12-1-1 after a 2-0 win Monday over Grand Rapids, are the No. 2 seed in Section 8AA. The No. 7-seeded Tigers (3-9-3) did not meet Bemidji in the regular season.

“This is my third year and I think this is the strongest girls team I’ve seen,” girls head coach Logan Larsen said. “It’s had the greatest depth of any girls team I’ve coached.”

The Jacks have a balanced attack that is led by junior Annah Schussman and freshman Lindsey Hildenbrand, who have bagged 10 goals apiece. But the team has also seen some of its biggest goals, in wins against Brainerd and Moorhead, scored by junior Kelly Christopher and seniors Rachael Holm and Lydia Bitter.

“While we have some players who are very strong strikers, that’s where we kind of get that varied attack, just wearing down the outside and getting goals in that fashion,” Larsen said.

An area in which both the girls and boys teams share a strength is goalkeeping. Senior Laura Bieberdorf has recorded nine clean sheets and has a 0.5 goals against average. Her counterpart, junior Adam Laakso, has eight clean sheets and has only surrendered multiple goals in a game twice.

For the boys, who finished a 14-2 season Monday with a 6-3 win over West Ottertail United, a first-ever berth in the state tournament is at stake. A victory would also tie the program record for wins in a season with 15.

Boys head coach Rick Toward, who has guided the team for 22 years, says this season ranks among the program’s best since it was started in 1989.

“It’s as good a season as we have had and arguably one of the best teams we’ve ever had,” Toward said.

Bemidji, the top seed in the 8A North Sub-Section, will host No. 8 Fergus Falls at 4:30 p.m. today at Bemidji Middle School. The meeting will be the first between the Jacks and the 2-14 Otters, who took down No. 9 TrekNorth 5-1 in a play-in game Tuesday.

Bemidji’s only two losses have come to Moorhead by narrow margins of 1-0 and 2-0. However, the Spuds will no longer cause the Jacks any trouble as Moorhead competes in Class AA.

Goal scoring has not been an issue as BHS has averaged 4.63 goals per game. Senior Leo Spry’s team-leading 30 goals are the most by a Jack in a single season. The forward already broke the program record for career goals last month and is now up to 71.

Many of those goals originated off the foot of senior Brandon Wright whose team-high 14 assists are just two back of the school record.

From day one, the team has had its mind set on the section championship game.

“Personally, I just want them to have the achievement that they all circled on the calendar, which is to be able to play in that Oct. 20 game,” Toward said, “and then hopefully get into the next week because of a victory.”