BHS JV volleyball team remains unbeaten

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School junior varsity volleyball team is in the midst of an undefeated season and has a 24-0 record. The Lumberjacks have won championships in the Park Rapids tournament on Sept. 17, the Hopkins Invitational on Oct. 1, and the Alexandria tournament this past weekend.

The Jacks’ last home game is on Oct. 18 against Duluth East at 5:45 p.m. and they wrap up their season on Oct. 20 with a tournament in Grand Rapids.

BHS boasts a deep lineup that includes: Molly Bumgardner, Rumer Flatness, Brooke Hildenbrand, Tori Kumulainen, Jenna Lewis, MiKerra Matthews, Evette Morgan, Emma Muller, Paige Sundvall, Onika Whalen and Taylor Wade. The following players have also contributed to the success of the team when called upon: Kenzie Christianson, Mya Goodfellow, Anikka Takkunen and Makenzie Nicklason.