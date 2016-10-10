GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks shutout Grand Rapids

Bemidji High School junior Annah Schussman attempts to steal the ball from Grand Rapids junior Madyson Shaffer in Friday's game at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Lumberjack freshman Lindsey Hildenbrand races to the ball in the first half of Monday's game at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School senior Lydia Bitter sends the ball toward the net in Monday's game against Grand Rapids at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team cruised to a 2-0 victory over Grand Rapids, scoring an early goal each half at Chet Anderson Stadium Monday night.

The lone strike for the Lumberjacks (12-1-1) in the first half came off a penalty kick in the 4th minute, when Rachael Holm buried a perfectly-placed ball low and hard into the bottom left corner.

The opportunity came after Isabelle Morin was pushed in the box by the Thunderhawk keeper Justyne Diaz, who was called for the foul.

Despite the early goal, the 1-0 score stood until halftime as BHS struggled to get into a rhythm.

But after the break, the chances came even quicker for Bemidji.

Less than 30 seconds into the second half, Morin caused a turnover and had a clean breakaway towards the goal. But her shot sailed high, over the crossbar, and harmlessly out of play.

She made up for it in under a minute.

Morin found the ball in the box off a pass from Destiny Christofferson, and she snuck it past the keeper to double the Bemidji lead.

“I got a really good ball from Destiny. It was right in front of the net,” Morin said. “(Getting the goal) was pretty important… We weren’t playing as panicked afterward.”

Once Morin’s strike put the Jacks up 2-0, both backlines held firm, preventing any more solid chances on goal.

Grand Rapids finally mustered some pressure on BHS keeper Laura Bieberdorf within the final two minutes, but the Jacks were able to clear to keep the shutout intact. Bieberdorf finished with one save on the night, while Diaz stopped seven of the nine shots she faced.

“It wasn’t our most beautiful game ever, but I think we learned some things from it still,” said BHS head coach Logan Larsen.

Bemidji will look to keep the momentum rolling into the Section 8AA tournament at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, when the No. 2 seeded Jacks will host No. 7 St. Cloud Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“They set this goal (to get to state) quite a while back, all the way in the spring. They’ve been preparing for so long now,” said Larsen. “This goal goes way back, and that’s been their goal. Just win the section.”

Bemidji 2, Grand Rapids 0

BHS 1 1 -- 2

GR 0 0 -- 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Holm) 4’, 1-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Morin, Christofferson ast) 42’, 2-0 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Bieberdorf 1; GR, Diaz 7.