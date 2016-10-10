BOYS SOCCER: Spry breaks scoring record in BHS win

FERGUS FALLS -- Leo Spry broke the school single-season goalscoring record and Linaes Whiting netted four goals Monday afternoon as the Bemidji High School boys soccer team capped off its regular season with a 6-3 road win over West Ottertail United. The win clinched the Lakes to Prairie Conference title for BHS with its 7-0 league record.

“We had four goals pretty early in the first half so it gave us an opportunity to give a lot of guys some playing time and to rest our starters going into playoffs,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said.

Whiting scored four goals in six minutes to get the Lumberjacks out to a 4-0 lead just 14 minutes into the match.

The Storm (12-3) got on the board in the 30th minute to make it 4-1.

With a minute left before halftime, Spry scored his 29th goal of the season, breaking a tie with Rylee Curb for the most single-season goals in program history.

Spry extended his record with goal No. 30 in the 43rd minute that gave Bemidji a 6-1 lead.

Brandon Wright assisted on each of Spry’s goals, as well as Whiting’s third, to increase his season total to 14, just two assists back of the single-season record, which includes the playoffs.

West Ottertail added two second-half goals but it was too little, too late as the Jacks earned the 6-3 victory.

Bemidji will enter the playoffs at 14-2 on the season and as the No. 1 seed in the 8A North Sub-Section. BHS will have an opportunity to break the program single-season wins record, which, including the playoffs, currently stands at 15.

The Jacks will open the Section 8A playoffs Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 8 Fergus Falls and No. 9 TrekNorth.

“We feel pretty good about how we’re doing, how we played this season,” Toward said. “We’re relatively healthy. We’re in pretty good shape considering (getting) 16 games under your belt in six weeks.”

Thursday’s playoff game is tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Bemidji Middle School.

Bemidji 6, West Ottertail United 3

BHS 5 1-- 6

WOU 1 2-- 3

First half: BHS GOAL (Whiting, B. Hess ast) 9’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, S. Hess ast) 10’, 2- BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, Wright ast) 13’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, S. Hess ast) 15’, 4-0 BHS; WEST OTTERTAIL GOAL 30’, 4-1 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Wright ast) 40’, 5-1 BHS

Second half: BHS GOAL (Spry, Wright ast) 43’, 6-1 BHS; WEST OTTERTAIL GOAL 55’, 6-2 BHS; WEST OTTERTAIL GOAL 63’, 6-3 BHS

Saves: BHS, Laakso 3 on 6 shots; B. Schultz 1 on 7 shots