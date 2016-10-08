GIRLS SWIMMING: BHS takes second at True Team

BEMIDJI -- With many section rivals in action, the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team took second at the MSHSCA Section 8A True Team meet at the BHS swimming pool Saturday.

The Lumberjacks garnered 1,857 points, to finish 61.5 points back of Detroit Lakes for first place.

“We had a lot of kids swimming relays so we could see how many medals we could take home and the girls took home a lot of medals,” assistant coach Kristen McRae said. “The events that we swam in, the girls competed very strongly.”

The meet served as a preview for the Section 8A meet, which BHS will host Nov. 11-12.

“(Detroit Lake’s) girls have been racing well all season and they keep shaving off time,” McRae said. “They’ve really set a high standard for where we need to be. But it’s a nice checkpoint for us.”

Paige Andersen was the only individual winner for Bemidji as she raced to a victory in the 50 free with a time of 25.54 seconds.

Andersen was also a member of the BHS 400 free relay team, which earned the win in the final event of the meet. Hannah Sether, Claudia Vincent, Abby Yartz and Andersen finished nearly seven seconds ahead of Crookston in a time of 3:53.76.

Mere fractions of a second were all that separated the Jacks from Detroit Lakes in the 200 free relay. Gabbi Takkunen, Yartz, Vincent and Andersen finished second with a time of 1:45.72, just 0.11 seconds behind the Lakers.

The 200 medley relay team, comprised of Madi Knutson, Alyssa Mess, Vincent and Yartz, placed second with a time of 2:02.18, about four seconds back of Detroit Lakes.

Yartz also placed second in the 200 free with a time of 2:07.99.

The Lumberjacks will next host Fosston in a dual meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the BHS swimming pool.

Team Results

1-Detroit Lakes 1918.5, 2-Bemidji 1857, 3-Thief River Falls 1197.5, 4-Park Rapids 1157, 5-Fergus Falls 1080, 6-Perham 1065, 7-Fosston-Bagley 899, 8-Warroad/Roseau/Middlebush 870, 9-Crookston 712, 10-Staples-Motley 615

Individual results

200 Medley Relay: 1-DL A 1:58.09. Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Knutson, Mess, Vincent, Yartz) 2:02.18; 7-Bemidji B (St. Clair, Andersen, Jacobson, Takkunen) 2:06.34; 11-Bemidji C (Sether, Saiger, Son, Davis) 2:11.84

200 Free: 1-Gulon (DL) 2:01.61. Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 2:07.99; 8-Nyberg 2:18.25; 16-Alexander 2:25.17; 26-Palmer 2:40.64

200 IM: 1-Tracy (DL) 2:20.43. Bemidji results: 7-St. Clair 2:39.07; 12-Korbel 2:43.60; 17-Oster 2:53.24; 23-Saiger 2:57.66

50 Free: 1-Andersen (Bemidji) 25.54. Other Bemidji results: 12-Quick 28.90; 17-Pollock 30.23; 28-Carlson 32.51

Diving: 1-Appert (Fergus) 413.90. Bemidji results: 5-Howard 321.25; 7-A. Corradi 298.30; 10-E. Corradi 258.60; 11-Lundquist 239.75

100 Fly: 1-Tracy (DL) 1:02.52. Bemidji results: 5-Mess 1:10.37; 8-Jacobson 1:12.38; 10-Sether 1:13.85; 22-Palmer 1:24.32

100 Free: 1-Henderson (DL) 57.49. Bemidji results: 4-Vincent 59.71; 8-Takkunen 1:01.46; 14-Nyberg 1:03.67; 15-Fairbanks 1:04.64

500 Free: 1-Gulon (DL) 5:24.13. Bemidji results: 6-Son 6:07.46; 7-Melcher 6:12.26; 13-Alexander 6:35.43; 16-Carlson 6:52.85

200 Free Relay: 1-DL A 1:45.61. Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Yartz, Takkunen, Vincent, Andersen) 1:45.72; 5-Bemidji B (Knutson, Davis, Jacobson, Sether) 1:52.70; 6-Bemidji C (Son, Quick, Port, Mess) 1:54.61; 11-Bemidji D (Nyberg, Alexander, Melcher, Korbel) 1:58.86

100 Back: 1-MacGregor (Crookston) 1:03.98. Bemidji results: 5-Knutson 1:09.91; 7-St. Clair 1:10.99; 22-Pollock 1:18.86; 23-Fairbanks 1:19.99

100 Breast: 1-Nelson (TRF) 1:13.29. Bemidji results: 14-Port 1:22.27; 16-Saiger 1:23.37; 17-Davis 1:23.45; 19-Oster 1:27.20

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Andersen, Sether, Vincent, Yartz) 3:53.76. Other Bemidji results: 4-Bemidji D (Davis, Melcher, Port, Son) 4:10.54; 5-Bemidji C (Mess, Fairbanks, Quick, Jacobson) 4:12.30; 6-Bemidji B (Knutson, Korbel, Nyberg, Takkunen) 4:12.96