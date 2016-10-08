GIRLS TENNIS: Kelm, Palmer advance in section tourney

FARGO, N.D. -- Abbie Kelm’s unbeaten streak continues as the junior for the Bemidji High School girls tennis team won the Section 8AA North Subsection individual singles championship at Courts Plus in Fargo, N.D. on Saturday.

Junior Laura Palmer will join Kelm at the Section 8AA individual tournament next Saturday for a chance at state. Palmer lost in the semifinals Saturday but was not eliminated from contention.

“Abbie continues to play at another level,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “She was never really challenged even though there was a number of strong players in the singles competition. It will be exciting to see both girls compete in the section individual tournament next Saturday and play for a chance to advance to state.”

Kelm racked up four wins Saturday to clinch the title, taking down Becca Hoffman of Fergus Falls in the first round before getting consecutive wins over Alexandria’s Kim Snell and Jamie Lanoue to advance to the final. The BHS junior, did not lose a game until the final, winning her first three matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Kelm then made quick work of Brainerd’s Payge Fitterer, winning 6-1, 6-1 to take the title.

Palmer took down Thief River Falls’ Karryn Leake 6-4, 6-0 in the opening round and then topped Brainerd’s Libby Kurtzman 6-4, 6-2. Fitterer defeated Palmer 6-2, 6-3 to prevent an all-Bemidji final.

“She continued to hit the ball with confidence and really stayed focused on her game plan,” Fodness said of Palmer. “She hit the corners really well and then was able to get a short return from her opponent and put the ball away.”

The Lumberjacks fielded two teams in the doubles competition but each fell in the first round.

Sam Edlund and Shelby Eichstadt lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to Brainerd’s Taya Person and Sydney Stock while Taylor Offerdahl and Olivia Jones fell 6-3, 6-4 to Callie Fagerstrom and Shawna Spears of Thief River Falls.

Kelm and Palmer will head to the Section 8AA individual tournament next Saturday at Courts Plus in Fargo for a chance at a state tournament berth.