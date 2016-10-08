Search
    VOLLEYBALL: BHS goes 2-3 to end tournament

    By Austin Monteith Today at 10:03 p.m.

    ST. MICHAEL -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team completed the Midwest Volleyball Classic at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday with a 2-3 record.

    The Lumberjacks (9-12) went 1-2 on the final day of the tournament to finish in 22nd place overall in the 32-team field.

    BHS lost its first game Saturday to Buffalo 25-16, 25-21 before rebounding with a 25-20, 25-14 win over Albert Lea. The Jacks fell to Centennial 25-20, 25-23 after losing a six-point lead late in the second set.

    “We had moments where we played super well and played with them,” BHS head Teresa Colligan said. “But there’s just never going to be a bad team down here.”

    Bemidji will travel to Grand Rapids for its next match Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

    Bemidji leaders

    Match 1 (Buffalo): Kills -- Wade 6, Quinn 5; blocks -- Colligan, Naig 2 each; assists -- Colligan 17; digs -- Wade 7

    Match 2 (Albert Lea): Aces -- Wade 3; kills -- Wade 9; blocks -- Naig 2; assists -- Colligan 17; digs -- Colligan 9, Wade 6

    Match 3 (Centennial): Kills -- Naig, Wade, Quinn 6 each; blocks -- Falldorf, Quinn, Naig, Wade 1 each; assists -- Colligan 22; digs -- Schotzko, Wade 12 each

