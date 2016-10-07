FOOTBALL: Jacks fall short on homecoming

Bemidji High School senior Caleb Carlson (3) attempts to stop Rocori's Nick Warne (36) in the first quarter of the Friday night's game at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Lumberjack junior Alec White runs the football during the first quarter of the game against Rocori on Friday night at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji High School senior running back Ethan Bush carries the football in the first quarter of Friday night's football game against Rocori at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- A late first-half score stunned the homecoming crowd as Rocori went on to beat the Bemidji High School football team 27-7 on Friday night at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“We battled for a half and I thought we did some really good things, especially defensively,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said.

The Lumberjacks (1-5) tied it at 7-all with 14 seconds to go before halftime, but the Spartans (3-3) regained the lead on the ensuing kickoff with an 80-yard touchdown return by Matthew Koshiol.

“We gave up the big play just before the half but we had 15 minutes to talk about that (to) regroup, reset and play another half of football,” Hendricks said. “Our goal was to come out and win the second half and unfortunately we didn’t do that.”

Towering wide receiver Derek Thompson was the target of many a pass from Rocori quarterback Connor Schoborg. The 6’8 wideout got the Spartans on the board first with his 18-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter that made it 7-0.

In the second frame, Rocori faced 3rd and 7 deep in Bemidji territory. Schoborg threw across the middle where a diving Ryan Bieberdorf made a one-handed grab for the interception at the BHS 10 yard line.

It was the Spartans who got a takeaway on the next play when they recovered a fumble at the BHS 14.

Rocori got down to the one yard line, but a penalty forced the offense back five yards. The Jacks defense kept the Spartans out of the endzone, forcing a 23-yard field goal attempt by Uriel Rodriguez that dinged off the right post.

Late in the half, Nate Snell picked off Schoberg’s pass at midfield and returned it to the Rocori 30. Utilizing the good starting field position, the Jacks drove to the one yard line where Ethan Bush barreled his way up the middle for the game-tying touchdown with 14 ticks left.

Just as the home crowd was brought to life, Koshiol returned the kickoff 80 yards, weaving from sideline to sideline, for the touchdown as time expired. The score sucked all the air out of the stadium as Rocori took a 14-7 halftime lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Nick Warne ran it up the middle for the four-yard score that made it 20-7 Spartans following the blocked extra point with 11:48 left in the game.

Less than three minutes later, Gunner Feldhege dashed 47 yards, diving at the pylon for the touchdown and a 27-7 Spartans lead.

Schoborg finished 12-for-26 passing with 101 yards and a touchdown. Koshiol ran for 123 yards to lead the Spartans.

BHS quarterback Jonah Muller went 2-for-15 and threw for 11 yards. On the ground, Bush ran for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The Jacks will be home again next Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup with Moorhead.

Rocori 27, Bemidji 7

ROC 7 7 0 13 -- 27

BHS 0 7 0 0 -- 7