GIRLS TENNIS: Bemidji's season ends with second-round loss
FARGO, N.D. -- The No. 4 Bemidji High School girls tennis team swept No. 5 Fergus Falls 7-4 before losing to No. 1 Brainerd 4-3 in the 8AA North Subsection Tournament on Friday at Courts Plus Community Fitness in Fargo.
The Jacks season ends with a record of 18-3.
Bemidji breezed through its noon match, defeating the Otters 7-0. None of the seven matchups reached a third set.
In the quarterfinals, top-seeded Brainerd won all three doubles matches, helping them to the 4-3 win.
In singles, junior Abbie Kelm, junior Laura Palmer and senior Shelby Eichstadt each won their matches. Kelm heads into today’s singles North individual tournament without a loss.
In doubles, sophomore Taylor Offerdahl and senior Olivia Jones narrowly lost their first set in their No. 1 matchup 7-6 (7-4), before losing the second set 6-4 to drop the match.
Opening rounds of the North individual tournament start at 9 a.m. today.
Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 0
Singles
Abbie Kelm (B) def. Katie Mach 6-1, 6-0
Laura Palmer (B) def. Taylor Pikala 6-1, 6-1
Sam Edlund (B) def. Nicole Scott 6-1, 6-0
Schelby Eichstadt (B) def. Rebecca Hoffman 6-1 7-6 (7-2)
Doubles
Taylor Offerdahl/Olivia Jones (B) def. Amanda Nelson/Abby McFarlane 7-5, 6-4
Kate Langerak/Hope Puro (B) def. Abby Lemke/Kailyn Richey 6-2, 6-2
Denee Berett/Caitlyn McCullum (B) def. Alice Schindler/Maren Lundberg 6-3, 6-2
Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3
Singles
Abbie Kelm (Bem.) def. Payge Fitterer 6-3, 6-2
Laura Palmer (Bem.) def. Libby Kurtzman 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
Kate Kurtzman (Bra.) def. Sam Edlund 6-0, 6-3
Shelby Eichstadt (Bem.) def. Kiera Schweitzberger 5-7, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Kennedy Rusk/Britney Fletcher (Bra.) def. Taylor Offerdahl/Olivia Jones 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
Taya Person/Sydney Stock (Bra.) def. Kate Langerak/Puro 6-2, 6-4
Jaycie Hinrichs/Hannah Bud (Bra.) def. Denee Barett/Caitlin McCullum 6-4, 6-2