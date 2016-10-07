GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Lumberjacks 1-1 at Midwest Classic

ST. MICHAEL -- The Bemidji girls volleyball team lost to Delano and beat Hastings on Friday in the Midwest Volleyball Classic at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

No Lumberjacks managed more than four kills in their early 25-15, 25-11 loss to Delano. Addie Colligan put up 10 assists in the match.

“We were just a little inconsistent,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said.

The Jacks fared better in their second game, scraping out a close victory over Hastings. Bemidji grabbed a come-from-behind 26-24 win in the first set and gained a lead in the second set, holding on for a 25-21 set win to sweep the match.

“We were able to pull through in the end,” Colligan said of both sets.

Addie Colligan’s 20 assists were spread out. Colligan, Grace Naig, Alexis Wade and Siri Bardwell each had five kills. Claire Schotzko had 10 digs.

The day’s split brings the Lumberjacks to 8-10 on the season as they head into the tournament’s games Saturday.