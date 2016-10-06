FOOTBALL: Jacks hope for homecoming spark

Bemidji senior running back Ethan Bush sheds a couple Alexandria tackles during the first quarter of last Saturday's game at Alexandria. Bush had an early touchdown that gave his team a 6-0 lead before the Cardinals won 69-20. (Eric Morken | Forum News Service)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team will be searching for a homecoming spark when it hosts Rocori tonight at 7 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Lumberjacks have lost three straight following last Saturday’s 69-20 road defeat to Alexandria. BHS got off on the right foot early, taking a 20-13 lead before surrendering 56 unanswered points to the unbeaten Cardinals.

“When Alexandria made plays, we didn’t respond to it,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “On the defensive side of the football, we had mental mistakes and some mental miscues. And with a team as talented as they are, you just can’t afford to do that.”

Tonight’s visiting Spartans began the year 3-0 with wins over Big Lake, Willmar and Sauk Rapids-Rice but have dropped their most recent contests with St. Cloud Tech (41-21) and Sartell-St. Stephen (40-13). Both those teams also defeated the Lumberjacks.

Rocori gave up only 28 points over its first three games but its defense has struggled against some of the more potent offenses in the district, allowing 81 points in the last two weeks.

Unlike Alexandria, Rocori has no single standout player in the backfield. Fifteen Spartans have at least one carry, with Nick Warne handling a team-high 36 attempts. The senior also leads the team with 215 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Under center for Rocori is Mason Primus. The junior quarterback has thrown for 615 yards, 10th-most in Class 4A, to go along with seven touchdowns.

“It’s a great program that has a lot of tradition behind it,” Hendricks said. “They’re missing a couple of guys I know and I don’t know what they’re health status is. They’re a very good football team, I’d say probably the favorite or top two in their section (8-4A) and they’ll be a stiff challenge for the Jacks tomorrow night.”

A homecoming victory would go a long way towards getting the season back on track.

“It’s something the kids are going to remember,” Hendricks said. “As juniors and sophomores that are there performing, this is one that you try to win for your seniors and give them a good memory about their senior year.”