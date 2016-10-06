CROSS COUNTRY: Bemidji wins Perham Invite

The Bemidji High School boys cross country team poses for a photo after winning the first-place trophy at the Perham Harrier Invite on Thursday afternoon. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School boys cross country team won the Perham Invitational while the girls took seventh place Thursday at Arvig Park in Perham.

The Lumberjack boys scored 77 points to beat the host Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Class A, by three.

“We saw a couple of our section (8AA) schools that we’re going to need to beat on the boys side of things in Detroit Lakes and Moorhead,” BHS head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “And we were able to beat the No. 1-ranked team in Class A today in Perham. They had one kid who was sick that’s in their top five so that might have made a little difference but we were still running without football/soccer player Linaes (Whiting) who does all three sports.”

Isaac Berg finished second individually to lead the Jacks with his time of 15:59.43, less than two seconds behind the 15:58.81 finish of winner Tyler Moore of Little Falls. Nineteen members of the boys team ran season-best times, Aylesworth said.

In the girls race, Sadie Hamrin paced BHS to a seventh place finish with 194 points. Hamrin’s time of 19:19.52 was good enough for third individually. Six Bemidji runners posted season-best times, Aylesworth said.

The Lumberjacks will have an extended break before they host the Bemidji Invitational at Greenwood Golf Course on Oct. 18.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 77, 2-Perham 80, 3-Detroit Lakes 80, 4-Moorhead 111, 5-Little Falls 114, 6-West Central 155, 7-Pequot Lakes 160, 8-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 245, 9-Breckenridge-Wahpeton 288, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 309, 11-Frazee 315, 12-Fergus Falls 328, 13-Park Rapids 351, 14-Otter Tail Central 362, 15-Roseau 401, 16-United North Central 445, 17-New York Mills 516, 18-Bagley-Fosston 536, 19-Lake Park-Audubon 542

Bemidji results

2-Berg 15:59.43, 15-Alto 16:50.16, 20-Roder 16:58.68, 21-Dybing 17:01.14, 23-Fouquerel-Skoe 17:11.45, 27-Rietveld 17:18.16, 32-Mostad 17:25.68

Bagley-Fosston results

90-Brinkman 19:05.85, 91-Hemberger 19:10.43, 114-Carlson 20:05.41, 123-Sorenson 20:26.27, 129-Snobl 21:30.77, 136-Scherzer 26:21.41

Girls Team Results

1-Perham 43, 2-Moorhead 99, 3-West Central 130, 4-United North Central 136, 5-Pelican Rapids 162, 6-Pequot Lakes 188, 7-Bemidji 194, 8-Park Rapids 237, 9-Fergus Falls 243, 10-Detroit Lakes 257, 11-Roseau 264, 12-Frazee 300, 13-Wadena-Deer Creek 325, 14-Otter Tail Central 326, 15-Breckenridge-Wahpeton 369, 16-Little Falls 411, 17-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 427

Bemidji results

3-Hamrin 19:19.52, 33-Dewitt 20:45.35, 34-Youso 20:47.29, 49-Gislason 21:38.60, 82-Schollett 23:25.50, 88-Meyers 23:36.60, 92-Thompson 23:44.35

Bagley-Fosston results

37-Landsverk 21:00.54