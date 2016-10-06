GIRLS SWIMMING: BHS tops Moorhead

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team topped Moorhead 104-82 in a dual meet Thursday. The Lumberjacks were victorious six of 12 events at the meet.

Paige Anderson picked up a pair of short-distance wins in the 50 free and 100 free in times of 25.68 and 57.10, respectively.

Claudia Vincent won the 200 free with a time of 2:12.67 while Hannah Sether claimed first in the 500 free with a time of 5:56.01.

The Bemidji 200 and 400 free relay teams came away with wins in times of 1:48.79 and 3:55.95, respectively.

The Lumberjacks will host the MSHSCA Section 8 True Team meet at the BHS swimming pool. Diving begins at 10:30 a.m. while swimming starts at 2 p.m.

Bemidji 104, Moorhead 82

Individual results

200 Medley Relay: Moorhead A 1:59.69. Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Knutson, Jacobson, Mess, Yartz) 2:03.88; 4-Bemidji B (St. Clair, Son, Port, Davis) 2:11.74.

200 Free: 1-Vincent (BHS) 2:12.67. Other Bemidji results: 2-Sether 2:12.70; 4-Jacobson 2:15.41

200 IM: 1-Sather (MHS) 2:19.85. Other Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 2:26.12; 3-Mess 2:30.42; 6-Davis 2:38.50

50 Free: 1-Andersen (BHS) 25.68. Other Bemidji results: 4-Port 28.69; 6-Melcher 29.47;

Diving: 1-Roman (MHS) 229.75. Bemidji results: 2-Howard 180.60; 3-A. Corradi 165.35; 4-Lundquist 141.15

100 Fly: 1-Staiger (MHS) 1:10.04. Bemidji results: 2-Vincent 1:11.97; 3-Jacobson 1:12.71; 4-Son 1:12.83

100 Free: 1-Andersen (BHS) 57.10. Other Bemidji results: 5-Knutson 1:03.25; 6-Korbel 1:05.68

500 Free: 1-Sether (BHS) 5:56.01. Other Bemidji results: 2-Son 6:03.85; 3-Quick 6:04.83

200 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Knutson, Sether, Vincent, Andersen) 1:48.79. Other Bemidji results: 4-Bemidji B (Davis, Port, Korbel, Quick) 1:56.42.

100 Back: 1-Bjorklund (MHS) 1:07.62. Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 1:07.99; 3-Knutson 1:10.95; 4-St. Clair 1:12.37

100 Breast: 1-Sather (MHS) 1:12.88. Bemidji results: 3-Mess 1:16.04; 4-Davis 1:21.04; 5-Port 1:22.22

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Andersen, Vincent, Sether, Yartz) 3:55.95. Other Bemidji results: Bemidji B (Son, Jacobson, Nyberg, Mess) 4:09.91