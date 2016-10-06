GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks top DL

DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team piled it on late in its 3-0 win over Detroit Lakes on Thursday, scoring a trio of goals in the second half.

Annah Schussman broke the scoreless tie in the 54th minute, and the score proved to be decisive.

The Jacks continued to add to their lead, scoring a dagger in the 71st minute off the foot of Lindsey Hildenbrand, and then pouring it on with a Destiny Christofferson 78th-minute strike.

Laura Bieberdorf stopped all three shots that she saw on the night for the clean sheet -- her ninth on the season. Detroit Lakes keeper Payton Carlblom finished with four saves.

The regular season finale is up next for Bemidji, as the Lumberjacks will host Grand Rapids at 7:15 p.m. on Monday at Chet Anderson Stadium before Section 8AA play begins Thursday.

Bemidji 3, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 0 3 -- 3

DL 0 0 -- 0

Second half: BHS GOAL (Schussman, Holm ast) 54’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hildenbrand, Christopher ast) 71’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Christofferson, Bitter ast) 78’, 3-0 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Bieberdorf 3; DL, Carlblom 4.