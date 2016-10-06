BOYS SOCCER: Bemidji falls to Moorhead

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team suffered just its second loss of the season Thursday night, falling 2-0 to Moorhead.

Noah Yak scored the first goal of the game in the 25th minute, giving the Spuds a 1-0 lead that stood until the final minute of play.

The Lumberjacks moved upfield in hopes for a late equalizer, but Moorhead countered with a Jake Holtgrewe dagger that gave the Spuds a 2-0 win.

Bemidji will conclude the regular season with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against Hillcrest Academy at Fergus Falls on Monday.

Bemidji 0, Moorhead 2

BHS 0 0 -- 0

MHD 1 1 -- 2

First half: MHD GOAL (Yak) 25’, 1-0 MHD.

Second half: MHD GOAL (Holtgrewe) 80’, 2-0 MHD.

Saves: BHS, Laakso 3; MHD 6.