GIRLS TENNIS: BHS readies for sections

BEMIDJI -- After capping off a 17-2 regular season, the Bemidji High School girls tennis team is gearing up for the Section 8AA North Sub-Section tournament this weekend.

Matches will take place indoors at Courts Plus Community Fitness in Fargo, N.D., providing respite from the cool autumn weather.

“It was a treat (Tuesday) to go indoors and play Crookston and kind of get a feel for the tournament atmosphere and what indoor courts are like,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “I know they’re looking forward to that. I think we’re excited to see what we can do in the tournament.”

Fodness said he wants to see consistency up and down the lineup from the Lumberjacks, who won their last five matches of the regular season.

“I think we need to do a good job of competing hard for every point,” Fodness said. “That’s something that we’ve been a little inconsistent with at times. We don’t have a lot of room to spare so we have to play well throughout the whole lineup. We can’t really afford any let downs.”

That lineup is still not quite set in stone as the team has experimented with various combinations of players in singles and doubles.

“It’s been kind of a stranger year in that regard because usually with a few weeks left, we’ve kind of settled on our lineup,” Fodness said. “But we’re really still looking for the right combination. And that’s not really a criticism of this group, it’s more a compliment in some ways… once you get past the top few players, we are very even as far as skill level.”

Junior Abbie Kelm enters the postseason unbeaten in singles, a streak she will look to extend even further. Fodness credits Kelm’s success to her mental toughness.

“Abbie is a good example of somebody who competes hard every point,” Fodness said. “She has really high expectations for herself and yet she really handles things well if things aren’t exactly going her way. Tennis, like most sports, you make a fair amount of mistakes and so how you handle those mistakes and how you play the next point is critical to your success.”

The top two teams at this weekend’s meet will move on to the 8AA semifinals where they will crossover with South Sub-Section schools Oct. 14-15 in Fargo.

Bemidji, the No. 4 seed in the North, will face No. 5 Fergus Falls at noon tomorrow. The Jacks defeated the Otters 4-3 on Sept. 30.

“Fergus gave us a really good run when we played them just a week ago,” Fodness said.

If BHS makes it past Fergus Falls, it will face No. 1 seed Brainerd in the quarterfinals later tomorrow afternoon.

The North individual tournament runs all day Saturday with opening round matches starting at 9 a.m.