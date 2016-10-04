VOLLEYBALL: BHS sweeps Prowlers for fourth straight win

Bemidji High School junior MaKenna Quinn passes a serve in the first game of the match against Thief River Falls on Tuesday night at BHS. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School senior Siri Bardwell sends the volleyball over the net in the first game of the match against Thief River Falls on Tuesday night at BHS. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team may just be on a roll.

The Lumberjacks (7-9) swept Thief River Falls 3-0 on Tuesday night in front of loud homecoming crowd at the BHS gymnasium for their fourth straight victory. BHS won by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-15.

“It’s always good to win on your home court,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said. “It’s Parents Night and it’s homecoming and all of that, so it’s really fun for the girls because they knew they were going to have a big fan base.”

Bemidji has now won five of its last six matches, including a 3-1 performance at the Hopkins Tournament last Saturday that saw the Jacks walk away with the consolation championship.

“I think that we’re definitely gaining some confidence that we didn’t have earlier,” Colligan said. “Because those tight games before, we weren’t winning. And now we’re actually winning those tight games and we’re able to finish things up, which is nice.”

Siri Bardwell got off to a hot start to begin the match, recording four kills to get the Jacks out to 10-4 lead. BHS pulled out to an 18-8 lead before taking the set 25-20.

The second set began tightly with Bemidji holding a tentative 10-9 lead. A 7-1 run punctuated by a hard Lexi Wade kill gave the Jacks some breathing room at 17-10. BHS eventually held on for the 25-21 win.

The Jacks had an early 7-5 in set three but the Prowlers went on a 7-1 run that gave Thief River Falls a 12-8 lead, its largest of the match.

Colligan called timeout and Bemidji exploded out of the break on a 12-0 run to take a commanding 20-12 lead. Jenna Lewis recorded three aces during the stretch while Anna Falldorf added four kills in the run.

“I feel like her serving really gave us that confidence,” Colligan said of Lewis, “because she started and then they got kind of frustrated and we just really went after it. It was a crucial timeout but then it was that we came out and we did our job.”

The Jacks went on to win the set 25-15 with Carlie Schroeder slamming home the winning point that sealed the victory.

Bardwell led BHS with eight kills while Wade added seven and Falldorf six. Addie Colligan recorded 23 assists to lead the Jacks.

Wade and Evette Morgan each led Bemidji with eight digs on the defensive end. Falldorf tallied three blocks while MaKenna Quinn added two.

The St. Michael-Albertville Tournament is up next for the Jacks this weekend. Tournament play begins at 4 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday.