TENNIS: BHS sweeps Crookston, EGF

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team ended its regular season with two-match sweep Tuesday at Choice Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Lumberjacks (17-2) topped Crookston 5-2 and East Grand Forks 5-1.

The first match with the Pirates was held indoors as Abbie Kelm, Denee Barrett and Caitlin McCullum picked up wins in singles. The Section 8AA championship will be held indoors in Fargo, N.D. this weekend.

“It was a really good experience for the girls to play indoors and get a feel for what the matches will be like this coming weekend,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “We started each set at 2-2 to shorten up the matches to make sure everyone would be able to play.”

Shelby Eichstadt and Sam Edlund clinched the victory with their win in No. 1 doubles. Kate Langerak and Hope Puro also got the win in No. 3 doubles.

Things shifted outdoors when BHS faced the host Green Wave in the afternoon match.

Laura Palmer, Edlund and Eichstadt won their singles matches in straight sets while Kelm’s No. 1 match was not played due to rain. Kelm finishes the regular season undefeated in singles.

The doubles pairings of Taylor Offerdahl and Olivia Jones as well as Emily Serratore and Valerie Davis were victorious.

The Section 8AA championships will commence this weekend at Courts Plus in Fargo, N.D. The team championship begins at 10 a.m. Friday while the individual tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“Our play was a bit uneven today. We played really well in some spots and played well at times everywhere,” Fodness said. “But we still lack the consistency, as individuals and as a team, that we'll need to bring to the courts Friday. The good news is that we are capable of playing at a high level.”

Bemidji 5, Crookston 2

Singles

Abbie Kelm (B) def. Ally Tiedemann 6-4, 6-3

Amy Follete (C) def. Laura Palmer 6-3, 6-2

Denee Barrett (B) def. Megan Flateland 6-4, 6-3

Caitlin McCullum (B) def. Hannah Street 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

Shelby Eichstadt/Sam Edlund (B) def. Kendall Wahouske/Jaeden Lizakowski 6-4, 6-4

Nissa Brekken/Cat Tiedemann (C) def. Taylor Offerdahl/Olivia Jones 6-4, 6-4

Kate Langerak/Hope Puro (B) def. Emma Borowisc/Elysa Christenson 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5)

Bemidji 5, EGF 1

Singles

Laura Palmer (B) def. Jenna Dietrich 7-5, 7-5

Sam Edlund (B) def. Maggie Dietrich 6-2, 6-2

Shelby Eichstadt (B) def. Tessa Birkholz 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

Taylor Offerdahl/Olivia Jones (B) def. Geena Boyum/Bailey McMahon 6-4, 6-3

Kayla Partlow/Delaney Aaker (EGF) def. Hope Puro/Kate Langerak 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Emily Serratore/Valerie Davis (B) def. McKenna Aitchison/Gracie Coulter 6-4, 6-2