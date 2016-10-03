Bemidji’s Haakan Thorsgard (3) kicks the soccer ball toward the net to score the Lumberjacks' first goal of the game Monday against East Grand Forks. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS junior Linaes Whiting (13) controls the soccer ball Monday during a game against East Grand Forks held at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School’s Brandon Wright (14) runs with the soccer ball Monday during a game against East Grand Forks held at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Records continue to fall at the hands of Leo Spry, who led the way for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team in its 6-0 victory over East Grand Forks on Monday.

Bemidji’s senior attacker reached more milestones in the win -- something he’s familiar with this year. Already having the record for goals and points in a career, Spry tied Rylee Curb’s 2009 total of 28 goals and surpassed Curb in total points, jumping ahead with a 35-to-33 edge after a three-point performance on Monday.

“It became pretty evident early on in the season that Leo would have... a real shot at the single-season records,” head coach Rick Toward said. “But I still believe that Leo will be the first one to tell you that it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t get to that final game for a shot at the state tournament.”

Haakan Thorsgard got the ball rolling in the 13th minute for Bemidji (13-1), turning a Linaes Whiting corner kick into a goal after a messy scrum for possession in the box.

And although the Green Wave (3-8-2) used finesse passes to start breaking through the Lumberjack midfield late in the first half, Bemidji kept up its offensive pressure.

Silas Hess scored on a laser in the 35th minute, and Brandon Wright matched the effort with a strike of his own just over a minute later, resulting in a 3-0 score by the break.

The second half belonged to Spry, who tied both of Curb’s marks with a 54th-minute goal. The score was his 28th -- and 33rd overall point -- matching the single-season records.

Just minutes later, Spry set the new points standard when he found Wright for a goal, which put Bemidji up 5-0.

And Spry capped off the night in the 69th minute with an assist to Hess, who buried the shot to give the Lumberjacks a 6-0 win.

Adam Laakso stopped the only shot he saw, securing his 8th clean sheet of the season, while Green Wave keeper Blake Felch finished with five saves.

“We played very solid tonight,” said Toward. “I was especially pleased with the second-half performance… and obviously we got rewarded for it.”

Bemidji will return to the pitch at 7 p.m. on Thursday, when the Jacks travel to Moorhead in attempt to avenge their lone loss on the season.

Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 0

BHS 3 3 -- 6

EGF 0 0 -- 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Thorsgard, Michalicek ast) 13’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (S. Hess, Wright ast) 35’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Wright, B. Hess ast) 36’, 3-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Spry, Whiting ast) 54’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Wright, Spry ast) 56’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (S. Hess, Spry ast) 69’, 6-0 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Laasko 1; EGF, Felch 5.