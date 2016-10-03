TENNIS: Bemidji girls edge Grand Rapids 4-3

“Grand Rapids put an emphasis on their doubles lineup and that's reflected in the scores,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “At the same time, our girls competed well and they were in most games so I really thought we played pretty well. It was a good experience to play teams of this caliber with the tournaments approaching.”

Abbie Kelm, Laura Palmer, Sam Edlund and Shelby Eichstadt each won their singles matches.

It was Edlund’s 6-3, 6-1 victory over Step Scherping at No. 3 singles that ultimately decided the meet, as that was the last match complete.

“We put out a strong singles lineup and that worked well for us,” Fodness said. “All four of the girls had strong performances. I thought Sam and Laura took a few games to adjust to the wind and their opponents style of play but once they settled in they were in control of their matches.”

The Lumberjacks return to action today when they will take on Crookston and East Grand Forks. The Crookston match is scheduled to be at Choice Fitness in Grand Forks while the East Grand Forks match may or may not take place due to suspected rainfall in the area.

Bemidji 4, Grand Rapids 3

Singles

Abbie Kelm (B) def. Lacy Bocnuh 6-0, 6-0

Laura Palmer (B) def. Jordan Troumbly 6-3, 6-2

Sam Edlund (B) def. Step Scherping 6-3, 6-1

Shelby Eichstadt (B) def. Katie Adams 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Megan DuLong/Emma Wagner (GR) def. Taylor Offerdahl/Olivia Jones 6-3, 6-1

Maddie Illikainen/Heaven Hamling (GR) def. Kate Langerak /Hope Puro 6-2, 6-0

Ty Bischoff/Jamie Troumbl (GR) def. Denee Barrett/Caitlin McCullum 6-1, 6-3