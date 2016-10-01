FOOTBALL: Alexandria demolishes Bemidji 69-20

Bemidji senior running back Ethan Bush sheds a couple Alexandria tackles during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Alexandria Area High School. Bush had an early touchdown that gave his team a 6-0 lead before the Cardinals won 69-20. (Eric Morken | Forum News Service)

Bemidji senior cornerback Javon Rodgers breaks up a deep pass down the field to Alexandria's Cody Faber during the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. (Eric Morken | Forum News Service)

ALEXANDRIA -- The first 13 minutes of the game went the way of the Bemidji High School football team. The same can’t be said of the rest of the game as the Lumberjacks fell to Class 5A No. 6 Alexandria 69-20 on Saturday afternoon.

Alex scored 56 unanswered points to end the game and quarterback Jaran Roste accounted for nine touchdowns to move the Cardinals to 5-0.

Roste went 11-for-17 and threw for five touchdowns and 272 yards while rushing for 61 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Running back Micah Christenson rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

BHS quarterback Jonah Muller went 1-for-5, his only completion a 27-yard touchdown.

Running back Ethan Bush led the team with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Lumberjacks (1-4) actually got on the board first after Bush scored a two-yard touchdown run to give BHS a 6-0 lead eight minutes in.

On the following Alex drive, BHS cornerback Javon Rodgers knocked down a backward pass and picked it up and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. The takeaway handed the Jacks a 12-0 lead late in the first quarter.

However, a long Cody Faber kick return set the Cardinals up nicely for a four-yard keeper by Roste to make it 12-7.

Michael Empting’s interception immediately resulted in a 56-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Anderson from Roste that gave Alex a 13-12 lead with 1:04 left in the first.

Bemidji wasted no time to retake the lead, scoring on a 27-touchdown pass to Ryan Bieberdorf from Muller to open the second quarter as the Jacks took a 20-13 lead.

But six seconds was all the Cardinals needed to regain the lead.

Roste found Spencer Hockert for a 52-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 20-all with 10:27 left in the half. Six ticks later, Alex recovered a fumble on the kick return and Micah Christenson ran in an 11-yard touchdown for a 27-20 lead.

The abrupt momentum shift spurred the Cardinals to score 35 unanswered points to end the half.

Bryce Ludwig hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass and on the following drive, Roste picked up a fumbled snap and slung it 39 yards downfield to Hockert for the score.

The Alexandria quarterback scored his sixth touchdown of the half on a 15-yard run that gave the Cards a 48-20 halftime advantage.

Alex scored three second-half touchdowns and Roste had a hand in all three. Two were short keepers and another was a pass to John Urman.

The Jacks will return home for Friday’s homecoming game with Rocori. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Alexandria 69, Bemidji 20

BHS 12 8 0 0 -- 20

ALX 13 35 21 0 -- 69