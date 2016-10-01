VOLLEYBALL: BHS wins consolation title

HOPKINS -- The Bemidji High School volleyball recovered from a first-round loss to win three straight matches and claim the consolation championship at the Hopkins Invitational on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (6-9) lost to Orono in the opening game 25-22, 25-20 but rattled off three straight wins over New Prague (16-25, 25-17, 15-8), Mankato West (25-23, 13-25, 15-9) and Rogers (25-18, 25-20).

“It was really nice today just to see more consistency,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said. “Overall, it was a really good day for us to see (Class) 3A teams down here and see that they could play with them… It was a good confidence booster I think for us.”

BHS needed three sets to beat New Prague and Mankato West and advance to the consolation championship, where the Jacks took the match in straight sets.

“That was nice to see that we could just finally finish it,” Colligan said. “When we go best out of three, we seem to go three a lot. And when we go best out of five, we seem to go five a lot.”

The Jacks will return home to meet Thief River Falls at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Bemidji leaders

Match 1 (Orono): aces -- Morgan 2; kills -- Bardwell 7, Falldorf 5; blocks -- Wade 1, Naig, Falldorf 1 each; assists -- Colligan 16; digs -- Schotzko 12

Match 2 (New Prague): aces -- Morgan 2, Quinn 2; kills -- Wade 9, Bardwell 7; blocks -- Falldorf 4; digs -- Schotzko 15, Colligan 10, Quinn 9; assists -- Colligan 25

Match 3 (Mankato West): aces -- Wade 1; kills -- Wade 9, Bardwell 8; blocks -- Falldorf, Naig, Quin, Bardwell 2 each; assists -- Colligan 20; digs -- Quinn 9, Wade 6

Match 4 (Rogers): aces -- Quinn 2; kills -- Wade 6; Naig, Falldorf 5 each; blocks -- Naig 4; assists -- Colligan 18; digs -- Colligan 9, Quinn 7