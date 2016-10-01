BOYS SOCCER: PK lifts Jacks to win

SARTELL -- Leo Spry came through in the 72nd minute as his penalty kick lifted the BHS boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Sartell-St. Stephen.

Dylan Kovach sent a long ball up field on the counter attack and found an attacking Spry.

“We were able to spring Leo (and) Dylan Kovach hit a long ball probably 40 yards in the air that cleared their last defender,” head coach Rick Toward said, “and Leo snuck in behind and grabbed it and raced towards the goal. The kid took him down from behind in the box that set up the penalty kick.”

Goalkeeper Adam Laakso picked up his second straight shutout, his seventh of the year, and stopped all five shots he faced.

The victory moved the Lumberjacks to 12-1 on the season with just three regular season matches left.

Bemidji will host East Grand Forks in its home finale at Chet Anderson Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Bemidji 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

BHS 0 1 -- 1

SAR 0 0 -- 0

First Half -- no scoring

Second Half -- BHS GOAL (Spry, penalty kick) 72’, 1-0 BHS

Goalkeepers (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Laakso (5-5); SAR, DelCastillo (13-12).