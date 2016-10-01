CROSS COUNTRY: BHS competes at Willmar Invite

WILLMAR -- The BHS boys and girls cross country teams were in action Saturday at the Willmar Invitational. The boys team placed fifth while the girls took seventh.

The BHS boys recorded 151 points, 123 more than winner Wayzata.

Isaac Berg paced the Jacks with his 11th place finish with a time of 16:45.05 while individual winner Seth Eliason of Hopkins ran a 15:51.10.

The girls team had 213 points while host Willmar scored 25 to win the meet.

Sadie Hamrin led the Jacks with her 16th place finish in 20:02.21 while individual champion Wayzata’s Jaycie Thomsen finished in 19:05.33.

BHS will next compete at the Perham Invitational at Arvig Park in Perham at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Boys resultsTeam results -- 1-Wayzata 28, 2-Bismarck Century 69, 3-Hopkins 107, 4-Fargo North 134, 5-Bemidji 151, 6-Elk River 185, 7-Willmar 189, 8-Bismarck Legacy 200, 9-Moorhead 209, 10-St. Cloud Tech 300, 11-Jordan 310, 12-Hutchinson 311, 13-Pipestone 328BHS results -- 11-Berg 16:45.05, 28-Alto 17:23.62, 35-Dybing 17:34.45, 40-Roder 17:42.70, 48-Mostad 17:54.70, 50-Fouquerel-Skoe 18:06.92, 60-Mangiamele 18:44.45, 66-Youso 18:52.18; 77-Hodgson 19:14.20, 90-Rietveld 19:48.21

Girls results

Team results -- 1-Willmar 25, 2-Wayzata 51, 3-Marshall 81, 4-Hopkins 129, 5-Bismarck Legacy 193, 6-Mounds View 208, 7-Bemidji 213, 8-Moorhead 217, 9-Fargo North 217, 10-Elk River 236, 11-St. Cloud Tech 240, 12-Hutchinson 282

BHS results -- 16-Hamrin 20:02.21, 37-Youso 21:25.35, 48-Dewitt 21:45.32, 61-Freyholtz 22:07.10, 78-Ari Gislason 22:58.35, 80-Anna Gislason 23:09.32, 92-Schollett 24:42.10