FOOTBALL: No. 6 Alexandria awaits BHS

BEMIDJI -- Following last week’s disappointing 21-0 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen, the Bemidji High School football team has had an extra day to prepare for today’s 2 p.m. matinee in Alexandria.

With that extra time, the Lumberjacks (1-3) have been working on handling adversity better, head coach Troy Hendricks said.

“It appeared on the first drive of offense when we struggled to block certain players on Sartell,” he said. “We didn’t recover from that and we let that issue remain for the rest of the game instead of tackling it head on and rising to the occasion.”

The undefeated Cardinals (4-0) are ranked No. 6 in Class 5A and have the highest-scoring offense in the North Central Red district, averaging nearly 48 points per game. Last week, Alexandria had its most productive night of the season on offense in its 56-12 road drubbing of Willmar.

“It’s going to be very critical that we get off the field whenever we have an opportunity to get off the field,” Hendricks said of how crucial defensive play will be for BHS. “If we can get them in 3rd and longs that’s great and even then they’re extremely dangerous. Every opportunity we get to make a big play on defense, we’re going to have to maximize that opportunity.”

The Cardinals have a monster of a running back in senior Micah Christenson who has rushed for 767 yards and is averaging nearly 192 yards per game on the ground. Those figures put Christenson, who has also scored 10 touchdowns, second in the state in both total yards and yards per game, as well as first among Class 5A backs.

“When we know that the ball is handed off and he’s running it, we’re going to have to get our pursuit angles on and don’t assume that anybody’s making the tackle on the kid,” Hendricks said.

At the helm of the Alex offense will be quarterback Jaran Roste. The senior has thrown for 687 yards, good enough for 10th in 5A, along with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bemidji utilized two signal callers last Friday, as Jonah Muller and Jake Beberg each guided the offense. Muller has started all four games for the Jacks and will start again today, Hendricks said.

“Based on which has performed week to week and which one is making plays in the game will determine how often one or the other one plays,” he said. “They’ve both have had a really good week of practice. I’ve been real impressed with both the performance of Jonah and Jake.”

In injury news, Bemidji’s leading receiver Alex Vollen is likely out for the season with a fractured fibula. The senior suffered the injury during the second quarter of last week’s game and did not return. Vollen had recorded 212 yards and two touchdowns this year.

The last time these teams met, Alexandria spoiled Bemidji’s homecoming last year by coming back from 49-35 down early in the fourth quarter to win 57-49 in overtime. The Jacks will have chance to return the favor in Alex’s homecoming game today, though Hendricks said he has not mentioned the 2015 game to them.

“This is a completely different team with a different identity,” he said. “Our goal is to get this game into the fourth quarter and battle these guys for four quarters. When you get into the fourth quarter, if we’re within striking range, we’ve gotta take advantage of that.”