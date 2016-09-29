GIRLS SOCCER: Lumberjacks cook Spuds in thrilling comeback

BHS junior Sydney Butler (7) runs with the soccer ball Thursday during a game against Moorhead held at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji’s Hannah Willford (20) controls the soccer ball Thursday during a game against Moorhead held at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- If you ask Kelly Christopher, good things come to those who wait.

The junior midfielder for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team capped off a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Moorhead with a late game-winning goal, giving the Jacks an unlikely win at Chet Anderson Stadium on Thursday night.

Christopher got a pass from Alyse Stone with just under five minutes to play. Christopher outran a defender to the ball near the goal line, then sent a shot towards the net from a tight angle, beating Moorhead keeper Marissa Herdt with a top-corner strike.

“I saw the split through the middle and I knew it was an opportunity we were able to capitalize on,” Christopher said. “I was able to call for it, Alyse got me the ball and I was able to find the back of the net.”

Bemidji (10-1-1) played from behind for almost the entire game, as Moorhead took the lead in the 7th minute.

The Spuds (9-4-1) got on the board with a little luck, as BHS keeper Laura Bieberdorf jumped on a ball into the box. But the ball squirted out, and Allison Ulness was in the right place to put it away into the empty net for Moorhead.

And although the score stood idle for the next 61 minutes, Moorhead dominated much of the play. The Jacks were unable to string passes together, and the Spuds dictated position and possession for most of the match.

“I think we got nervous (early),” Lumberjacks head coach Logan Larsen said. “But our halftime talk was ‘We’ve been here before… If we keep pressing, we can get rewarded.’”

And, finally, things swung in Bemidji’s favor with 12 minutes to play.

Lindsey Hildenbrand got a deflection near midfield, and the ball started bouncing back towards the Moorhead keeper. Hildenbrand sprinted it down, chased off two defenders, and was ultimately taken down in the box.

The Lumberjacks were rewarded with a penalty kick, and Rachael Holm finished it for the equalizer.

Bemidji found new life, and it took most all of the momentum in the process.

But before BHS could capitalize on it, Moorhead had one final opportunity with 10 minutes to play. Lauren Hodny had a late chance, as she snuck a loose ball past Bieberdorf. The ball slowly trickled towards the net, but it bounced off the right post, out of play and out of danger.

It all paved the way for Christopher, who finished the comeback with the dagger.

And although the Spuds scrambled for a late goal, Bieberdorf and the backline held tough, locking up the 2-1 win.

The victory secured Bemidji’s first ever season sweep of Moorhead -- both wins came by 2-1 scores in comeback fashion.

Bieberdorf finished with five saves on the night, while two of the Jacks’ three shots on goal found the back of the net.

“It’ll be tough games until the end,” said Larsen. “Moorhead wanted this very badly, just like we did.”

Bemidji will return to the pitch at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Detroit Lakes, but the high emotions were evident in last night’s victory.

“This was a big win for us,” Christopher said. “We came in really wanting this win, so getting it means a lot. It puts our confidence that much higher going into sections.”

Bemidji 2, Moorhead 1

BHS 0 2 -- 2

MHD 1 0 -- 1

First half: MHD GOAL (Ulness) 7’, 1-0 MHD.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Holm) 68’, 1-1; BHS GOAL (Christopher, Stone ast) 75’, 2-1 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Bieberdorf 5; MHD Herdt 1.