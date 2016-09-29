MOORHEAD -- The BHS girls tennis team beat Moorhead and Fergus Falls on Thursday night, topping Moorhead with a 7-0 sweep and defeating Fergus Falls 4-3.

Abbie Kelm, Laura Palmer, Olivia Jones and Denee Barrett swept singled play, while the teams of Sam Edlund and Shelby Eichstadt; Emily Serratore and Hope Puro; and Valerie David and Kate Lagerak swept doubles.

“We played a well balanced lineup against Moorhead and it was a good effort by the girls, overall,” head coach Mark Fodness said. “We played well throughout the singles lineup. With Taylor Offerdahl out of town we needed someone to step up and play well at singles and Olivia did a great job for us today.”

Against Fergus Falls, Kelm,. Palmer and Eichstadt won singled matches. The Otters won two doubles matches, but the team of Barrett and Caitlin McCollum beat Alice Schindler and Mareh Lundberg 4-6, 6-1, 13-11 at No. 2 doubles to secure the win for the Lumberjacks.

“I didn't feel like we were as tough mentally as we needed to be and it, almost cost us today,” Fodness said. “It's a good wake-up call with sections approaching and I expect the girls will respond well and play much tougher next week.”

With the two wins on Thursday, Kelm also picked up her 100th win for the Jacks.

“That's a really impressive record and speaks volumes about how hard Abbie has worked and it's a good example of how far mental toughness can take a player,” Fodness said.

In JV action, the Jacks beat Moorhead 6-3 while against Fergus BHS won 8-4.

The Lumberjacks return to the courts Monday, when they will travel to Grand Rapids to make up their match against the Thunderhawks, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday but got rained out.

Varsity Results

Bemidji 7, Moorhead 0

Singles

Abbie Kelm def. Breanna Mioness 6-0, 6-0

Laura Palmer def. Isabelle Rockstad 6-4, 6-3

Olivia Jones def. Annika Sethre-Hoffstad 6-0, 6-2

Denee Barrett def. Eva Kistuer 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Sam Edlund/Shelby Eichstadt def. Claire Rix/Sydney Moen 6-2, 6-2

Emily Serratore/Hope Puro def. Emily Wilke 6-4, 6-2

Valerie Davis/Kate Langerak def., Aylan Lunak/Cassie Jensen 6-2, 6-1

Bemidji 4, Fergus Falls 3

Singles

Abbie Kelm def. Amanda Nelson 6-1, 6-0

Laura Palmer def. Katie Mach 6-0, 6-0

Abby McFarland (FF) def. Sam Edlund 2-6, 7-5, 10-8

Shelby Eichstadt def. Becca Hoffman 6-0, 6-2

Olivia Jones def. Annika Sethre-Hoffstad 6-0, 6-2

Denee Barrett def. Eva Kistuer 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Abby Lemke/Kailyn Richey (FF) def. Olivia Jones/Kate Langerak 5-7, 1-6

Caitlin McCollum/Denee Barrett def. Alice Schindler/Mareh Lundberg 4-6, 6-1, 13-11

Kalley Rastedt/Ellie Colbeck (FF) def. Emily Serratore/Hope Puro

JV results

Bemidji 6, Moorhead 3

Singles

Bethany Chatterton won 8-4

Carley Swanson-Garro won 8-1

Doubles

Annabella Henrichs/Molly Strand won 8-2

Maddie Schuette/Katie Hanson won 8-0

Alysse Hasbargen/Alyssa Koebke won 8-5

Olivia Johnson/Paige Headlee won 9-7

Hanah Smith/Macey Hietala lost 6-8

Eva Lauturi/Kylen Fenson lost 5-8

Victoria Johnsrud/Taylor Schriver lost 3-8

Bemidji 8, Fergus Falls 4

Singles

Olivia Johnson won 6-2

Carley Swanson-Garro won 6-0

Maddie Schuette won 6-5

Katie Hanson won 6-1

Victoria Johnsrud won 6-3

Taylor Schriver won 6-0

Kylen Fenson lost 5-6

Eva Lauturi lost 2-6

Doubles

Hanah Smith/Paige Headlee won 6-0

Alysse Hasbargen/Alyssa Koebke won 6-2

Annabella Henrichs/Molly Strand lost 3-6

Macey Hietala/Bethany Chatterton lost 4-6