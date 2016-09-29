BOYS SOCCER: Bemidji blanks Crookston 6-0

CROOKSTON -- Leo Spry scored four times as the Bemidji High School boys soccer team blanked Crookston 6-0 on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks, now 11-1, led 3-0 at halftime, as Spry scored all three goals to give BHS the lead.

His first-half goals -- in the 23rd, 25th and 25th minute of play -- were assisted by Silas Hess, Brock Michalicek and Will Schwindt, respectively.

In the second half, Hess kicked off the scoring at 47:20 to make it 4-0 with an assist from Ben Hess.

Spry added another (with another assist from Silas Hess) at 57:10 to make it 5-0 before Schwindt closed out the scoring at 76:00 with an assist from Ben Hess.

Lumberjacks goalkeeper Adam Laakso made three saves, one in the first half and two in the second half, to earn the shutout.

Logan Wardner made 10 saves on 16 shots for Crookston (5-8).

The Lumberjacks return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they will travel to Sartell to take on Section 8A foe Sartell-St. Stephen.

Bemidji 6, Crookston 0

BEM 3 3 -- 6

CRK 0 0 -- 0

First Half -- 1, BHS, Spry 1 (S.Hess) 22:47; 2, BHS, Spry 2 (Michalicek) 24:42; 3, BHS, Spry 3 (Schwindt) 34:51.

Second Half -- 4, BHS, S.Hess (B.Hess) 47:20; 5, BHS, Spry 4 (S.Hess) 57:10; 5, BHS, Schwindt (B.Hess) 76:00.

Goaltenders (Shots-Saves) -- BHS, Laakso (3-3); CRK, Wardner (16-10).