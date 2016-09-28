Bemidji High School sophomore Paige Andersen cheers on her teammates Tuesday during a swim meet against Park Rapids.

Bemidji High School sophomore Paige Andersen and Claudia Vincent chat after the 200 yard medley race Tuesday during a swim meet against Park Rapids.

BHS sophomore Abby Yartz takes a breath while swimming the 500 yard freestyle race Tuesday during a swim meet against Park Rapids.

Bemidji High School sophomore Paige Andersen takes takes a breath while swimming the 100 yard breaststroke race Tuesday during a swim meet against Park Rapids.

BEMIDJI -- Defending a section title is challenging for any team. Especially one that has won five in a row. And especially for a team that has graduated 150 points from its section championship team last season.

That’s the situation the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving finds itself in.

Despite losing the bulk of its roster, a number of young swimmers have stepped up to fill the void.

Just last Saturday, BHS placed second in the 12-team field at its home meet, the Lumberjack Invitational. The Jacks finished second, behind only Farmington and ahead of section rivals Moorhead, Crookston and Warroad.

“I didn’t really expect to finish that high,” head coach Woody Leindecker said. “I knew Farmington had a strong team but that was fun. We had a good lineup.”

That lineup is comprised primarily of the team’s sophomore class who have been working hard to top each other’s times in practice.

“We’re built around our sophomores,” Leindecker said. “It’s working well. The team is really competitive with one another.”

Among the sophomores who have been posting fast times are Abby Yartz, Paige Andersen, Claudia Vincent, Gabbi Takkunen, Lacey St. Clair and Sara Oster.

“From day one they took the leadership role and they ran with it,” Leindecker said.

“We’re not in the shadows of the seniors,” Andersen added. “We’re kind of out on our own.”

Along with Vincent, Andersen has experienced success in the short-distance, sprint races like the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, including a win in the 50 free last Saturday.

“You just have to take it all out and hope for the best,” Andersen said. “And don’t breathe.”

“If one thing goes wrong in the 50, the race is over,” Leindecker added. “You gotta have a perfect start, a perfect breakout, a perfect turn, a perfect breakout at the wall and a perfect finish. All in about 25 seconds.”

Yartz was ready to lap the other swimmers in the 500 freestyle Tuesday, finishing nearly a full pool length ahead of the competition. Swimming such long distance races is all about being in the moment, she said.

“It’s not necessarily how long you have to swim but more the current, like now while you’re swimming to work hard,” Yartz said.

The sophomores have also been mainstays on the Lumberjacks’ relay teams this season, though there has been some rotation.

“We’ve experimented with the order, we’ve experimented with the personnel,” Leindecker said. “Hopefully we can find six or eight people to choose from at thee section meet. We’re built around the section. Wins, losses -- doesn’t matter. We need times, we need to race.”

Other athletes have proven their potential beyond the sophomore class, including juniors Alyssa Mess and Hannah Sether.

The small senior class includes Ally Palmer, Madi Knutson and Lauren Wadena.

The Jacks will continue to tool with their lineup before they compete for a sixth-straight section title in November, a meet which they will host.

“There’s a lot of variables that we have to figure out in our lineup. Every meet we get closer to our lineup,” Leindecker said.

“But every meet we get more people to choose from,” assistant coach Kristen McRae added. “We have a deep pool in a lot of those events.”

With a host of young talent, BHS is built to contend for section titles for years to come.

“I think the younger ones are learning a lot and you can see that everyday in practice and in meets,” Leindecker said. “You see that everyday when they’re looking at our depth charts seeing exactly where they’re at. They just watch the older ones and learn. And maybe listen to the coaches too once in awhile.”