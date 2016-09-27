SWIMMING: BHS girls race past Park Rapids

Bemidji High School’s Lacey St. Clair takes a breath while swimming the breaststroke during her 200 yard individual medley race Tuesday during a swim meet against Park Rapids. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team out-raced Park Rapids 110-76 in a home dual meet at the BHS swimming pool Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks won seven of the 12 events to earn the victory over the Panthers.

“We used tonight to move our lineup around again and actually it’s causing good problems for us because we’re trying to make that section lineup,” head coach Woody Leindecker said. “We have a lot of good swimmers in a lot of events to pick from coming down to the end. We just need to figure out where everybody goes.”

Abby Yartz led the way with two race wins in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. The sophomore finished more than six seconds ahead of Park Rapids’ Olivia Ulvin to win the 200 with a time of 2 minutes, 6.81 seconds. In the 500 freestyle, Yartz nearly lapped her nearest competitor and beat the runner-up by more than 30 seconds with a time of 5:40.23.

BHS experienced success in the short-distance, sprint races, as Claudia Vincent won the 50 freestyle and Hannah Sether the 100 freestyle. Vincent reached the wall just .04 seconds before Park Rapids’ Jordan Klemmer, winning with a time of 27.28.

Meanwhile, Sether had bit more breathing room, winning the 100 free by .46 seconds with a time of 1:01.02.

In the diving competition, Bemidji’s Alli Howard took the crown with a score of 190.25 while teammate Anna Corradi finished second with 180.65.

The Lumberjacks picked up wins in two relays Tuesday -- the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle.

Vincent, Madi Knutson, Alyssa Mess and Paige Andersen won the 200 medley in 2:02.63 while Vincent, Nicki Son, Georgia Nyberg and Kendra Jacobson took first in the 400 free to end the night for BHS.

The Lumberjacks are off until Oct. 6 when they will head to Moorhead for a dual meet at 6 p.m.

Team Results1-Bemidji 110, 2-Park Rapids 76

Individual results

200 Medley Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Knutson, Mess, Vincent, Andersen) 2:02.63. Other Bemidji results: 3-Bemidji B (St. Clair, Port, Son, Korbel) 2:14.69.

200 Free: 1-Yartz (BHS) 2:06.81. Other Bemidji results: 3-Takkunen 2:15.26; 4-Mess 2:15.45.

200 IM: 1-Smee (PR) 2:38.52. Bemidji results: 3-St. Clair 2:42.46; 4-Korbel 2:42.73; 6-Oster 2:58.42.

50 Free: 1-Vincent (BHS) 27.28. Other Bemidji results: 3-Knutson 28.50; 4-Port 29.17.

Diving: 1-Howard (BHS) 190.25. Other Bemidji results: 2-A. Corradi 180.65; 5-Lundquist 136.25.

100 Fly: 1-Ulvin (PR) 1:09.00. Bemidji results: 2-Vincent 1:09.71; 3-Son 1:12.70; 5-Knutson 1:19.66.

100 Free: 1-Sether (BHS) 1:01.02. Other Bemidji results: 2-Takkunen 1:01.48; 5-Port 1:05.18.

500 Free: 1-Yartz (BHS) 5:40.23. Other Bemidji results: 4-Fairbanks 6:27.55; 5-Alexander 6:32.56.

200 Free Relay: 1-Park Rapids A 1:51.45. Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Nyberg, Davis, Knutson, Yartz) 1:51.96. 3-Bemidji B (Sether, Port, Jacobson, Mess) 1:53.46.

100 Back: 1-Ulvin (PR) 1:09.94. Bemidji results: 2-St. Clair 1:10.06; 3-Son 1:13.51; 6-Jacobson 1:19.00.

100 Breast: 1-Hovelsrud (PR) 1:16.32. Bemidji results: 2-Andersen 1:17.04; 3-Sether 1:23.84; 4-Takkunen 1:24.71.

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Vincent, Son, Nyberg, Jacobson) 4:09.01. Other Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji B (Andersen, Korbel, Takkunen, Sether) 4:11.63.