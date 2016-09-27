VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji runs away with 3-0 sweep

BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team was sharp in its 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15) win over Brainerd on Tuesday, rolling past the Warriors for its third sweep of the year.

The Lumberjacks (3-8) dug themselves into a hole, falling behind 1-7 to start the match. But Bemidji kept its composure, keeping pace with Brainerd (4-15). The score was eventually knotted up at 21, and then BHS closed out on a 4-0 run for the 25-21 win.

“We pretty much got our errors out in the first half in the first game, and then we were good to go,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said.

The Jacks kept up the pressure in the second, jumping out to an 8-1 advantage and breezing to a 25-16 win.

And Bemidji completed the sweep in the third set, using a 9-0 run to flip an 8-9 deficit into a commanding 17-9 lead. Shortly after, the Lumberjacks came away with the 25-15 win for the 3-0 victory.

Lexi Wade led the way on the attack for Bemidji, racking up three aces and 10 kills. MaKenna Quinn also tallied 10 kills, while Siri Bardwell finished with seven. Addie Colligan paced the Jacks in both assists (30) and digs (11), while Claire Schotzko and Kennedy Mills pitched in eight digs apiece. Wade and Anna Falldorf each came away with two blocks, as well.

“It’s a big deal,” Colligan said of the win. “We were just not able to finish things (in previous matches), and this time we were able to finish.”

Next up for BHS is a 16-team tournament at Hopkins, with action starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.