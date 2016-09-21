FOOTBALL: BHS prepares for down-on-its-luck Sartell

BEMIDJI -- Upon reviewing film of the Bemidji High School football team’s 38-24 loss to a high-powered St. Cloud Tech team last Friday, head coach Troy Hendricks saw something he hadn’t seen in real time.

“Our motor was pretty good on Friday night for four quarters, where we competed for four quarters,” Hendricks said. “But when I watched film, we didn’t grit out nearly as efficiently as I thought we did. There’s a lot of room to grow in terms of execution and intensity. That’s what our focus has been this week.”

The Lumberjacks (1-2) hope to bring more intensity to their road contest with Sartell-St. Stephen tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

The Sabres are winless at 0-3, but their record does not tell the whole story.

In week one, Sartell trailed Rogers 7-0 at halftime before the Sabres mounted a late comeback with wide receiver Ethan Stark grabbing a touchdown with just seconds left in the game that cut the Rogers lead to 17-14. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Royals who snuck out of Sartell with a victory.

Rogers is now ranked No. 9 in Class 5A and is 2-1 after their loss to No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville last week.

Sartell, on the other hand, has gone winless following tough road losses to St. Cloud Tech and Moorhead by scores of 28-7 and 24-8.

“They’ve had a horrendous schedule and their best football player has been hurt,” Hendricks said. “This is a very good football team. I anticipated Sartell to be at the top of our section at the beginning of the year and I don’t think that’s going to change. We’re going to have our hands full and we’re going to have to be extremely sharp both offensively and defensively and on special teams.”

The Sabres were also without running back John Schmidt after the junior went out with an injury in the season opener before returning in last week’s loss. Schmidt rushed for 601 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015. He has been limited to just 106 rushing yards on 37 carries with no touchdowns in two games this year.

“He’s the best running back in the section,” Hendricks said. “He just played last week but you could tell he was still not 100 percent healthy. I’m anticipating he’ll be 100 percent healthy this week.”

When it comes to Bemidji’s running game, Ethan Bush has come up big. The senior has rushed for 341 yards and five touchdowns, including two consecutive 100-yard performances in each of the last two games.

“I think the offensive line is slowly getting better,” Hendricks said. “Ethan is continuing to run the ball well. We need to do a better job of blocking on the edge but that still continues to get a little bit better.”

While the Jacks offense scored a season-high 24 points last week, Hendricks said he would like to see the unit do a better job of finishing plays tomorrow night.

“We need to make sure we block to the whistle, that we’re cutting off backside, that we’re getting downfield and creating opportunity for big play,” he said. “And right now we’re not doing that.”