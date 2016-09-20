VOLLEYBALL: BHS falls to Roseau in five-set nail-biter

Bemidji High School junior Alexis Wade blocks the ball during the second game of the match against Roseau on Tuesday night at BHS.

Bemidji High School senior Siri Bardwell hits from the outside during the first game of the match against Roseau on Tuesday at BHS.

Bemidji High School senior libero Claire Schotzko passes a serve in the first game of the match against Roseau on Tuesday night at BHS.

Bemidji High School junior Alexis Wade winds up for a hit during the second game of the match against Roseau on Tuesday night at BHS. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team had Roseau on the ropes after three sets, but could not complete the victory, falling 3-2 by scores of 25-20, 12-25, 25-18, 16-25 and 13-15.

The win is the 12th in a row for the 12-1 Rams.

“It was a hard-fought match but it was just the inconsistencies, that mental focus that got in our way I think more than anything,” said BHS head coach Teresa Colligan. “And that’s kind of when we let the errors creep in and we just don’t play our best ball.”

The Lumberjacks (2-6) led for nearly the entire first set, taking their largest lead of five points after securing match point to win 25-20.

The Rams did not let the first set get them down, opening set two on a 11-4 run, a lead they would never relinquish.

Errors prevented Roseau from getting the same kind of momentum going in the third set.

After the Rams tied it at 4-all, a serve into the net began a 11-0 run for BHS. Not even a timeout could initially stem the run, but Roseau soon rattled off five straight points to cut it to 15-9.

The Rams eventually got it to as close as 20-17 before Grace Naig delivered a crucial kill to put the Jacks up 21-17. BHS ended the set on a 5-1 run to win it 25-18.

Bemidji began set four on a 4-1 run before a 9-3 Roseau run gave the Rams a 10-7 lead. A Siri Bardwell kill brought the Jacks to within two of the lead at 14-12 but Roseau capped the set on a 9-4 run to win 25-16.

The match culminated with a thrilling, winner-take-all fifth set that went down to the wire.

There were six ties in the final set as the teams traded blows before Roseau went ahead 11-10. BHS stayed within two points of the lead the remainder of the match but Kiley Borowicz’s kill clinched the Rams’ 12th straight victory.

“I think that they maybe had the little extra effort than we did that set and we just kind of let some of those balls drop,” Colligan said. “We knew what their tendencies were but we didn’t necessarily execute what we should have done to prevent that.”

Bardwell led the Jacks with 13 kills while Lexi Wade followed with 10. Addie Colligan came up with 16 digs for Bemidji on defense while Claire Schotzko tallied 15.

The Lumberjacks will return to the BHS gymnasium Thursday night for a 7:15 p.m. meeting with Grand Rapids.