GIRLS SOCCER: BHS sustains first loss

DULUTH -- The BHS girls soccer team lost its first match of the season Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to Duluth East.

The Greyhounds (4-6) led 2-0 after the first half, scoring goals on a header at the back post off a corner kick and a 20-yard shot that went off the post and in.

Duluth East added a third goal on a shot that deflected off a Bemidji defender. The Jacks (7-1-1) will return home tomorrow for a 5:45 p.m. against East Grand Forks at the Bemidji Middle School soccer field.