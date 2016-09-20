TENNIS: BHS sweeps dual meet

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team swept its triangular meet with Detroit Lakes and Crookston on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks, who were playing on their home courts at Bemidji High School for the first time since they were renovated, beat Detroit Lakes 7-0 then topped Crookston 6-1.

The Lumberjacks (12-1) swept Detroit Lakes in the early match for their sixth shutout of the season.

“I thought the girls came out and played well in our first match against Detroit Lakes,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. ”Sometimes you can lose focus a bit after beating a team and then facing them again in a rematch but I thought everyone was ready to play.”

Laura Palmer, Abbie Kelm and Shelby Eichstadt provided a perfect start for BHS as they each won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to start single play.

Denee Barrett and Caitlin McCollum wn 6-0, 6-2 in third doubles to clinch the victory for Bemidji.

The duos of Olivia Jones and Taylor Offerdahl and Emily Serratore and Kate Langerak also picked up doubles wins while Sam Edlund’s win in second singles wrapped up the match.

Against Crookston, Palmer and Kelm won their singles matches while Barrett moved to singles and won her match as well.

The duo of Offerdahl and Jones won their No. 1 doubles match 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 while Eichstadt teamed up with McCollum to win at No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-2.

Langerak and Hope Purd took the No. 3 doubles match 6-1, 6-2.

“We have not seen Crookston yet so it was nice to face some new opponents,” Fodness said. “They finished second in Class A last year and lost a fair amount of players to graduation but they are always competitive.

“We still have to work on our consistency in matches like this one. We had moments where we played really great tennis today but we also had stretches where we lost focus and put ourselves in situations where we had to battle back. If we can put together a consistent effort throughout the lineup we'd be pretty tough to beat.”

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Thursday night when they face Thief River Falls at 7 p.m. under the lights at BHS.