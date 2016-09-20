SWIMMING: Bemidji routs Warroad

BHS freshman Danielle Lamoure takes a breath during the 100 yard freestyle Tuesday during a dual meet against Warroad held in Bemidji.

Bemidji High School sophomore Paige Andersen takes a breath during the 100 yard butterfly Tuesday during a dual meet against Warroad held in Bemidji.

BHS senior Ally Palmer takes a breath during the 200 yard freestyle Tuesday during a dual meet against Warroad held in Bemidji.

Bemidji High School junior Sydni Sugar swims the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay Tuesday during a dual meet against Warroad held in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School swimming and diving team won big on Tuesday night, taking a dual meet from Warroad/Roseau/Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in a rout.

The Lumberjacks varsity squad beat W/R/BGMR 136-46 while the junior varsity team won 114.5-56.5.

Bemidji took first in every event in the varsity meet.

The 200 medley relay team, consisting of Abby Yartz, Sarah Oster, Ally Palmer and Laura Davis, took first with a time of 2 minutes, 19.64 seconds, to kick off the meet.

In the 200 freestyle relay, a different BHS team took first. The team of Miranda Port, Lacey St. Clair, Nicki Son and Claudia Vincent won with a time of 1:55.66.

And in the 400 freestyle relay finale, Jacobson and Yartz teamed up with Kendra Jacobson and Amber Korbel to win with a time of 4:16.97.

Korbel also won the 200 freestyle individual race with a time of 2:24.66.

Hannah Sether took first in the 200 individual medley (2:34.81); Madi Knutson won the 50 free with 28.29; Jacobson took first in the 100 freestyle (1:01.79) and Son took first in the 100 back with a time of 1:14.67.

Also winning was Alli Howard in diving (204.50); Paige Andersen in the 100 butterfly (1:10.57) as well as the 100 breastroke (1:18.25) and Kitara Quick in the 500 freestyle (6:11.92).

The Lumberjacks return to the pool at 9 a.m. Saturday when they will host the Bemidji Invitational.

Team ResultsVARSITY: 1-Bemidji 136; 2-Warroad/Roseau/BGMR 46JUNIOR VARSITY: 1-Bemidji 114.5; 2-Warroad/Roseau/BGMR 56.5Individual results200 Medley Relay: 1-Bemidji B (Yartz, Oster, Palmer, Davis) 2:19.64. Other Bemidji: 3-Bemidji A (Jacobson, Sugar, Alexander, Andersen) 2:24.19.200 Free: 1-Korbel (BHS) 2:24.66. Other Bemidji: 3-St Clair 2:31.44; 5-Palmer 2:44.55.200 IM: 1-Sether (BHS) 2:34.81. Other Bemidji: 2-Davis 2:42.03; 3-Vincent 2:45.4850 Free: 1-Knutson (BHS) 28.29. Other Bemidji: 3-Son 28.97; 4-Port 28.98.Diving: 1-Howard (BHS) 204.50. Other Bemidji: 2-Corradi 186.70.100 Fly: 1-Andersen (BHS) 1:10.57. Other Bemidji: 2-Vincent 1:11.53; 3-Sether 1:14.69.100 Free: 1-Jacobson (BHS) 1:01.79. Other Bemidji: 2-Davis 1:03.56; 3-Port 1:04.73; 5-Lamoure 1:09.96500 Free: 1-Quick (BHS) 6:11.92. Other Bemidji: 2-Takkunen 6:12.04; 3-Saiger 6:46.22200 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji C (Port, St Clair, Son, Vincent) 1:55.66. Other Bemidji: Bemidji B (Sether, Fairbanks, Pollock, Yartz) 1:55.7; 3-Bemidji A (Knutson, Jordahl, Palmer, Andersen) 1:56.74; 5-Bemidji D (Quick, Saiger, Nyberg, Takkunen) 2:02.69100 Back: 1-Son (BHS) 1:14.67.100 Breast: 1-Andersen (BHS) 1:18.25. Other Bemidji: 2-Takkunen 1:26.17; 3-Yartz 1:26.50

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Jacobson, Port, Korbel, Yartz) 4:16.97. Other Bemidji: 2-Bemidji B (Son, St. Clair, Fairbanks, Vincent) 4:19.73; 3-BHS C (Knutson, Alexander, Melcher, Takkunen) 4:21.95; 4-BHS D (Sether, Quick, Nyberg, Saiger) 4:23.49.