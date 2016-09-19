Bemidji’s Brandon Wright (14) runs down the field with the soccer ball during a game against St. Cloud Cathedral Monday in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji’s Ethan Mock and St. Cloud Cathedral’s Will Torborg wait for the soccer ball to land on the ground during a game Monday in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS freshman Ben Hess (15) prepares to kick the soccer ball during a game against St. Cloud Cathedral Monday in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School sophomore Aspen Galdamez (7) prepares to kick the soccer ball during a game against St. Cloud Cathedral Monday in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Bemidji High School boys soccer team lived that on Monday afternoon against St. Cloud Cathedral.

Despite lopsided possession numbers and numerous scoring chances, the Lumberjacks needed a slightly-flukey last-minute goal to avoid a tie and earn a 2-1 victory over the Crusaders at Bemidji Middle School.

With just 42.1 seconds left in the second overtime period, midfielder Lineas Whiting’s cross hit off a Cathedral defender and into the goal. The initial chance was created by some good passing from defender Haaken Thorsgard and midfielder Brock Michalicek.

“I was looking to set a cross, and I put it in and it bounced off the defender’s heel and back in the goal,” Whiting said. “We’ll take it.”

The Lumberjacks (8-0-1) outshot the Crusaders 20-6 in the game, including six on goal opposed to Cathedral’s two.

“With the exception of the finishing, we created a lot of opportunities for ourselves and we played pretty well,” Toward said.

Senior forward Brandon Wright set the tone early, scoring the game’s first goal after corralling the rebound created by Leo Spry’s shot and beating Cathedral goalkeeper Samuel Hanson midway through the first half.

Cathedral had a pair of good chances late in the first half -- including one in which Thorsgard had to chase down Cole Tetrault and catch him with a perfectly-executed sliding tackle 10 feet from the goal line -- but the Lumberjacks controlled the majority of the play and possessions.

The same happened after halftime. Spry had two superb looks at a goal in the 17th and 20th minute, respectively -- one of which hit the crossbar with great force and bounced back out.

However, the Crusaders got the equalizer with 19:19 left in the half.

After a BHS handball, McRay Drong managed to scoot the ball between the wall of BHS defenders. It bounced off the goalpost and past the goal line for a score.

The Lumberjacks continued to attack but were unable to score before overtime despite the solid scoring chances.

“Soccer’s a funny game,” Whiting said. “We were creating a lot of chances and we had a lot of runs out wide with Brendan and the Hess brothers and Leo. It’s just a matter of which one goes in the net.”

Eventually, Whiting’s did, giving the Lumberjacks their second-ever win over Cathedral in program history.

“We’ve been on the other end of those games,” Toward said. “Moorhead stabbed us with a minute left a few days ago. We lost to PKs last year to end our season. We know what that feels like, and (Cathedral) has done it to us in the past.”

In all the Lumberjacks had 20 shots, nine on goal and attempted six corner kicks. Cathedral was held to six shots -- just two on goal -- and had one corner chance.

BHS goalkeeper Adam Laakso had one save while Cathedral’s Samuel Hanson made seven.

”It feels good. It’s our second time in a row beating them in the last two years,” Whiting said. “They’re a good team but we definitely outplayed them today.

“We have to finish better in these close games. that's where we’ve struggled in the past come playoff time so we have to get better at that against teams like this.”

The Lumberjacks return to action on Thursday when they host Pelican Rapids at 5 p.m. at the middle school.

Notes

Both teams were wearing red wristbands with the number “11” on them, in honor of Jacob Wetterling.

BHS soccer boosters raised $114.10 on the afternoon -- all of which will be donated directly to the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center. …

Spry’s assist on Wright’s first goal gave him 75 points for his career in a Lumberjack uniform.

That moves him into sole possession of the BHS all-time career points record. He was previously tied with Rylee Curb and Alex Schussman before breaking the tie.

Next on the agenda for Spry is attempting to pass Curb’s single-season points record. Spry is currently at 24 points on the season; Curb set the record at 33 in 2009.

Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1, OT

STC 0 1 0 0 -- 0

BHS 1 0 0 1 -- 2

First Half -- BHS, Wright (Spry), 20:19.

Second Half -- STC, Drong (Unassisted), 19:19.

First Overtime -- No scoring.

Second Overtime -- BHS, Whiting (Unassisted), 0:42.1.

Shots (On Goal) -- STC 6 (2), BHS 20 (9)

Goalkeepers -- STC, Hanson (7 saves); BHS, Laakso (2 saves).