BOYS SOCCER: Spry ties BHS career points record in 7-1 win

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season, topping Little Falls 7-1 on Saturday.

“We got back to what we’re good at, some of the decision making… and I think the result was there,” Bemidji head coach Rick Toward said. “There were some fabulous goals today. (We had) more unselfish play than I’ve seen us have in a while.”

The Lumberjacks opened the scoring in the fourth minute when BHS keeper Adam Laakso booted the ball downfield, over everyone’s head. Leo Spry chased it down, then found Ethen Pickett for the early goal.

In the 15th minute, Linaes Whiting hit a cross into the box, and Spry notched his second assist by finding Silas Hess for a 2-0 advantage.

And they added to the lead with a flurry of goals just before halftime. Spry started the surge with a goal in the top-right corner in the 33rd minute. Brandon Wright scored 1:48 later and then 10 seconds before halftime BHS used another Whiting-to-Wright connection to take a 5-0 lead into the break.

The goals continued after halftime. Hess fired in a rocket from 30 yards out less than a minute into the second half. Wright capped off Bemidji’s scoring by chipping in a goal over the keeper for his hat trick.

A late own goal was the only blemish for BHS all game.

Spry finished with three points, moving him into a three-way tie with Rylee Curb and Alex Schussman for the program record with 74.

He will look to take the record all for himself when the Jacks return to the pitch at 5 p.m. on Monday against St. Cloud Cathedral at the Bemidji Middle School.

Bemidji 7, Little Falls 1BHS52 -- 7LF01 -- 1First half: BHS GOAL (Pickett, Spry ast) 4’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hess, Spry ast) 15’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Hess ast) 33’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Wright, Whiting ast) 34’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Wright, Whiting ast) 40’, 5-0 BHS.Second half: BHS GOAL (Hess) 41’, 6-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Wright, Michalicek ast) 46’, 7-0 BHS; LF GOAL (Thorsgard own goal) 78’, 7-1 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Laakso 0, Pickett 2; LF, Beack 9.