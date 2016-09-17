GIRLS SOCCER: Late goal hands Jacks 1-0 win

BEMIDJI -- It took until the 74th minute, but the Bemidji High School girls soccer team walked away with a 1-0 win over Little Falls at Bemidji Middle School on Saturday afternoon.

Rachael Holm sent a through ball into the box to Annah Schussman who buried it into the back of the net with barely six minutes remaining. The goal was Schussman’s team-leading 10th of the season.

“This is a game we had to learn from,” said BHS head coach Logan Larsen. “It’s a win so our QRF (rating) is affected as if we had won 7-0, so it’s good in terms of getting closer to be able to host section games. But it’s a game where we should have done better than we did. But we’re learning from it so it’s a good experience.”

The Lumberjacks remain unbeaten as the win moves them to 7-0-1 on the season.

Bemidji dramatically outshot the Flyers (3-3) by recording 16 shots, six on goal, while Little Falls failed to muster an attempt.

“It shows that they’re getting the first step right so they’re getting open,” Larsen said of his forwards’ play. “And after that it’s just scoring their goal. Sometimes it’s trickier to teach a forward how to get open and find space and create space. I think as the season progresses, they’ll get more finishes on goal.”

The Lumberjacks will now travel to Duluth East for an away match on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Bemidji 1, Little Falls 0BHS01 -- 1LF00 -- 0First half: no scoringSecond half: BHS GOAL (Schussman, Holm ast.) 74’, 1-0 BHS.

Saves: BHS, Bieberdorf 0; LF, Thielman 5.