Bemidji swimmers first at Hibbing

HIBBING -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team claimed its second-straight first-place finish, taking the top prize at the Hibbing Invite on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks earned 425 points, finishing 28.5 points ahead of host Hibbing.

BHS was victorious in the 50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay and finished second in three other events.

Paige Andersen swam a time of 25.83 to take first in the 50 freestyle. Andersen was also a member of the 400 free relay team, along with Claudia Vincent, Hannah Sether and Abby Yartz, that claimed victory with a 3:54.93 finish.

Laura Davis joined Andersen, Vincent and Yartz on the 200 free relay team that placed second with a time of 1:47.72.

Individually, Yartz recorded a second-place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.97. Sether also earned second place in the 500 free with her 5:57.68 finish.

Bemidji will next host Warroad in a dual meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the BHS swimming pool.

Hibbing InviteTeam Results: 1-Bemidji 425; 2-Hibbing 396.5; 3-Grand Rapids 356.5; 4-Mesabi East 327.5; 5-Cambridge-Isanti 304; 6-International Falls 276; 7-Eveleth-Gilbert 202.5; 8-Chisholm 36Diving: 1-Hernesman (GR) 393.80. Bemidji results: 3-A. Corradi 314.15; 4-Howard 305.25; 10-Lundquist 213.05.200 Medley Relay: 1-I Falls A 2:01.48. Bemidji results: 7-BHS A (Knutson, Mess, Jacobson, Davis) 2:06.09; 17-BHS B (Alexander, Son, Saiger, Quick) 2:19.57; 21-BHS C (Fairbanks, Oster, Palmer, Melcher), 2:21.02.200 Free: 1-Johnson (M. East), 2:02.71. Bemidji results: 8-Son 2:14.63; 10-Sether 2:15.91; 14-Fairbanks 2:20.91.200 IM: 1-Hadrava (Hib) 2:25.73. Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 2:26.97; 6-Mess 2:34.99; 9-Port 2:41.01.50 Free: 1-Andersen (BHS) 25.83. Other Bemidji: 4-Vincent 27.40; 16-Davis 28.63.100 Fly: 1-Baxter (Cam) 1:07.01. Bemidji results: 10-Jacobson 1:13.70; 17-St. Clair 1:17.38; 24-Palmer 1:26.89.100 Free: 1-Minne (Hib) 56.42. Bemidji results: 3-Andersen 57.58; 4-Yartz 59.55; 5-Vincent 59.75.500 Free: 1-Fanth (Cam) 5:40.50. Bemidji results: 2-Sether 5:57.68; 5-Jacobson 6:09.64; 7-Melcher 6:10.13; 200 Free Relay: 1-GR A 1:46.90. Bemidji results: 2-BHS A (Yartz, Davis, Vincent, Andersen) 1:47.72; 10-BHS B (Knutson, Quick, Port, Sether) 1:54.74. 100 Back: 1-Hadrava (Hib) 1:04.16. Bemidji results: 6-Knutson 1:10.53; 7-St. Clair 1:11.85; 18-Nyberg 1:18.68.100 Breast: 1-Fanth (Cam) 1:12.97. Bemidji results: 3-Mess 1:16.17; 10-Port 1:22.53; 15-Davis 1:23.45.

400 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (Andersen, Vincent Sether, Yartz) 3:54.93. Other Bemidji: 6-BHS B (Son, Fairbanks, Jacobson, Mess) 4:11.67.