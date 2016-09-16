St. Cloud Tech’s Darian Washington (26) catches the football as he is tackled by BHS senior Javon Rodgers (2) Friday during a game at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS senior running back Jordan Anderson (7) runs with the football Friday during a game against St. Cloud Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji’s Ethan Bush (7) runs with the football Friday during a game against St. Cloud Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS quarterback Jonah Muller (6) prepares to throw the football Friday during a game against St. Cloud Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS wide receiver Travis Golden (5) jumps to catch the football Friday during a game against St. Cloud Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- St. Cloud Tech’s high-powered offense proved to be too much for the Bemidji High School football team Friday night at Chet Anderson Stadium, as the Lumberjacks fell 38-24.

“I think we faced a very explosive offense,” said BHS head coach Troy Hendricks. “There are some things we did very well on defense and we were able to take some things away. But they had a lot of weapons and inevitably they were able to score points on us.”

What began quietly with a scoreless first quarter quickly escalated as the teams erupted for 38 points in the second.

Running back Ethan Bush punched in a one-yard touchdown to give Bemidji (1-2) a 7-0 lead with 9:39 to go in the second quarter.

However, the lead was fleeting.

Tech (3-0) rattled off 21 points on three touchdowns in just 3 minutes, 21 seconds after the Bush touchdown to go ahead 21-7 with 6:18 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers, ranked No. 16 in Class 5A, needed only four plays to score on Darian Washington’s 35-yard touchdown reception that tied the game.

On the first play of Bemidji’s ensuing drive, James Kaczor picked off Muller’s pass and returned it 25 yards to the BHS one yard line. Quarterback Chris Backes charged in from the doorstep and gave Tech a 14-7 lead just 25 seconds after the tying touchdown.

The Jacks committed three turnovers, their first of the season, which continued to haunt them. For the second straight drive, a turnover gave the Tigers the ball deep in Bemidji territory after Jordan Anderson’s fumble at the 30.

“We lost the turnover battle,” Hendricks said,” and I think whenever you lose the turnover battle against a good football team, it’s going to be difficult to win.”

Backes duplicated his effort from the previous drive, scoring on a three-yard keeper as Tech took a 21-7 lead with 6:18 to go in the half.

Bush then carried it up the middle six yards for his second touchdown of the night to make it a one-possession game with 56 seconds before halftime.

But Tech quickly drove into field goal range and converted a 24-yard attempt as time expired to pull ahead 24-14 at the half.

The Tigers’ no-huddle offense wasted no time as the second half began.

Kaczor ran diagonally from right to left across the field for a 33-yard touchdown that made it 31-14 just 1:23 into the second half.

Later in the quarter, Alex Vollen broke through and blocked a punt that was recovered in the endzone by the Tigers for a safety that narrowed the Tech lead to 31-16.

But Scott Kippley soon padded that lead with his 10-yard carry into the endzone with 2:58 to go in the third to make it 38-16.

After converting on 3rd-and-3, Muller found Vollen open along the right sideline for a 65-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 left in the third. Muller pitched the ball to Anderson for the two-point conversion to make it a two-touchdown deficit for the Jacks.

Ultimately, the Tigers ate up clock in the fourth quarter to clinch the 38-24 victory.

Muller completed seven of 18 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

On the ground, Bush rushed for 109 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns.

Vollen caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown while Travis Golden had four receptions for 53 yards.

For the visitors, Backes went 11-for-20 and passed for 155 yards and a touchdown. The quarterback also ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Kippley led the Tigers with 168 rushing yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.

“We battled for four quarters and we played toe-to-toe with a good team,” Hendricks said.

Bemidji will go south next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff with Sartell-St. Stephen.

St. Cloud Tech 38, Bemidji 24

SCT 0 24 14 0 –- 38

BHS 0 14 10 0 -- 24