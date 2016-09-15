SOCCER: Moorhead scores last-minute goal to top BHS 1-0

Bemidji High School junior Linaes Whiting keeps from ball from Moorhead's Joey Grundstrom during the first half of the game on Thursday night at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team was just ticks away from preserving its unbeaten start to the season on Thursday against Moorhead.

But Alhasan Alomar’s long-range goal at the death prevented the Lumberjacks (6-1) from escaping Chet Anderson Stadium with a draw as the Spuds instead walked away with a 1-0 win.

“This game does not define us as a team,” said BHS head coach Rick Toward. “It’s great to be pushed. We knew it was going to be a one-goal game going in. We knew it would be tight. We knew somebody would convert a chance and obviously they did.”

With barely a minute to go in the game, Alomar let a screamer go from about 35 yards out that sailed over the outstretched glove of BHS goalkeeper Adam Laakso.

“You hate to lose a game with a minute left in the game,” Toward said, “but what we want to do now as coaches is teach and learn and improve and make our team ready to be on the other side of that score the next time a game like this shows up.”

The Spuds (6-2) and Jacks played a back-and-forth game that provided a good test for BHS in the past. Eight Lumberjacks played the whole 80 minutes.

“Moorhead is a great rivalry for us,” Toward said. “We asked kids to do a lot tonight, more than maybe some of them have been asked to do in the past… I think it showed. I think we got tired towards the end and that’s understandable when you’re unable to give those guys a break. But we felt like we needed those guys on the field to give us the best chance to get that goal.”

Toward said tightly-played games like Thursday’s will help the Jacks come playoff time.

“I’ve said for years that I would much rather be an 8-8 team playing good competition going into the playoffs than a 14-2 team and have your two losses be against your best opponents and you don’t really play anybody all season,” he said.

Neither side got many clear chances on goal in the first half with both teams battling in midfield. The Jacks recorded the lone on-target shot of the first 40 minutes.

Play began to escalate late in the match as Moorhead began to string more shots on goal together, culminating with Alomar’s strike in the 79th minute.

Laakso made three saves on the night while Moorhead goalkeeper Carson Kosobud picked up the clean sheet with one save.

The Lumberjacks will have another shot at Moorhead on Oct. 6, their penultimate game of the regular season.

But first, Bemidji will host fellow Section 8A school Little Falls at noon on Saturday at the Bemidji Middle School soccer field.

“They play in the same southern section as the St. Cloud (schools) and so forth,” Toward said. “I think based on the results that I’m seeing, it should be a game that we should have some success in. It won’t be at the same high pace that we saw at this field in this game tonight. We have to regroup, get ready to go and we’ll be ready to play at noon on Saturday.”